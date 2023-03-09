People in this career can make serious dough compared to those with ‘average’ jobs in SA

People in this career are not as affected by higher costs of living because they earn an above average pay compared to other South Africans. Pixabay

Everyone in South Africa is feeling the ever-increasing pinch on their wallets from sky-rocketing food prices, fuel increases and shooting interest rates, people are reeling and struggling to feed their families.

However, people in this career are not as affected as the rest because they earn above-average pay compared to other South Africans.

These high-skilled professionals are software developers.

Software developers do research, design, build, and manage software programmes.

They also conduct testing and evaluation of new programmes. Their duties also include discovering opportunities for improvement in current programmes, creating these improvements, and writing and deploying efficient code.

According to PayScale, a software developer can earn from R316,000 to over R587,000 per year.

Job portal OfferZen also reported that workers in this sector have better job security than their overseas counterparts. ‘’Despite a cooling global economy and its impact on the tech industry, South Africa has largely avoided the mass lay-offs we have seen in the United States.’’

Data from OfferZen showed that software developers enjoyed increased salaries this year when compared to 2022 and 2021.

According to the research, juniors had the largest income increases from last year's report, with an average rise of 19.4%, while seniors experienced an average wage gain of 6.2%.

‘’Developers are placing greater importance on work-life balance going into 2023. Remote work options, flexible time, and leave days are among the most important non-monetary considerations for developers when considering a new role,’’ said OfferZen in the report.

