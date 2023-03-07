Twitter backs Dr Qwabe, the ‘unconventional’ doctor who smokes

When the average South African thinks of a doctor, they picture a person with little to no personality, who is the picture of health as their career dictates. Photo: Twitter

Within each profession, there exists a strict idea of how individuals within these sectors should behave and conduct themselves.

When the average South African thinks of a doctor, they picture a person with little to no personality who is the picture of health as their career dictates, and who interacts with patients and other medical staff cordially.

However, Dr Sandile Qwabe who hails from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, has subverted all these expectations.

The energetic doctor who works at Madadeni Hospital has several pictures online where he is smoking.

This is a trait that some social media users see as unbecoming of a medical professional since smoking has been linked to lung cancer according to various studies.

In a TikTok video with over 3.4 million views, Dr Qwabe referred to himself as ‘’Iphara elifundile,’’ which translates to a ‘hobo’ with an education.

The doctor’s antics have made his videos go viral and sparked a conversation about professionalism on Twitter.

There were even rumours that he was reported to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) for the way he conducts himself.

However, talking to TimesLive, HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the organisation received no such reservations regarding Qwabe.

He said only if the accusations impacted the registered person's integrity or dignity would the board be required to make a decision.

Tsatsawane went on to say that it was unusual for individuals to complain about doctors' clothing standards and that they had no influence on their professional lives.

Twitter users have rallied around the doctor and denounced any mention of him getting judged or reported to the council. Here are some of the comments:

We are human before the profession. But people were too quick to dismiss Dr Qwabe and report him to HPCSA because of social standards and expectations. - Bokang_the_bae

I don't understand how Black people can be so against each other, Dr Qwabe is been judged for who he is, for representing Black Excellence to be even reported HPCSA his not living to what Whites want him to be He good at his work and praised yet discriminated by his very own. - joy_zelda

Last night we were celebrating Dr Qwabe, this morning I see that he has been reported. I hope the HPCSA and DoH act rationally. What wrong has he done? He is just himself. - KhaliThenga

You guys are nasty as hell for reporting Dr Qwabe to the HPCSA for ‘’lack of decorum’’ basically just not living up to set colonial standards. - rietkaymo

The types of people who are ‘offended’ by Dr Qwabe 🤝 the types of people who can easily be scammed by a twang in a suit. No, I won’t be elaborating. - janine_j

Dr Qwabe is just giving social media content, he is more of a comedian on Tik Tok then he is a Dr. We see past the medicine qualification; we see an entertainer, we are smart enough to separate the two. If he was giving out employee files during his comic acts then he is wrong. - ross_rori

In my 25 years of experience in nursing, the doctors like Dr. Qwabe were the absolute best at what they did, had the best patient outcomes after surgery, and I guarantee you that every single nurse loves working with him! It's a difficult job and he has found a way to have fun! - Ms_CandyApples

The classism in the negative reactions to Dr Qwabe. Nothing to do with “dress code.” Go to the mirror & confront your bias. He must be sending brains ding dong because Dr of Medicine, imali [money] and surely he must be dress garishly in LV & Gucci. Anim’yeke. Let people be themselves. - @zilevandamme

