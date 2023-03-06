WATCH: Teacher goes viral with the way he teaches life sciences

Samkelo Mhlophe, a life sciences teacher has found a way to bring joy and play into the serious subject to ensure that his students understand. Picture: Instagram

Teaching in high school, especially in Matric, is not child’s play. This grade is crucial in deciding a student’s future and career.

It takes a certain calibre of educators to get students ready not only for university but the rest of their adult lives.

Teachers in this grade understand the importance of preparing those who will be the future’s doctors, lawyers, journalists, politicians and so on.

Some teachers are extremely dedicated to this demanding career and even offer evening and weekend classes to ensure that pupils are ready for their exams.

Samkelo Mhlophe, a life sciences teacher has found a way to bring joy and play into the serious subject to ensure that his students understand.

WATCH:

Mhlophe shared the clip of one of his classes, where he was teaching pupils about the development of an embryo on TikTok and it went viral. With over 1.4 million views, students and even teachers from other schools have applauded Mhlophe for the creativity he has in his classes.

The innovative teacher believes in teaching students in a language that students understand and what could be better than music?

Matric students can be heard singing along to the steps as Mhlophe breaks down this complicated human reproductive process.

His video has been shared widely with the educator encouraging his audience to share the video so that other Grade 12 students can better understand if they were having trouble learning the subject.

In three parts, the teacher makes the subject that some students may struggle with, look easy.

IOL Business