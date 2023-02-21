ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

AI chatbot ChatGPT questioned Bill Gates about the impact of technology on the global economy and job market over the next 10 years. Picture: Reuters

Taking the world by storm, AI chatbot ChatGPT has now interviewed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Bill Gates shared the video of the interview on LinkedIn, saying: “Rishi Sunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: It's bright.”

The AI chatbot's first question was about the impact of technology on the global economy and job market over the next 10 years.

In response, Gates said that “we need to be more efficient because there is a labour shortage in health care and education. Hopefully, technology like AI can help us be more efficient”.

ChatGPT also asked what advice they would give to their younger selves at the start of their careers if they could go back in time.

Gates replied: “I was kind of overly intense and didn't believe in weekends, I didn't believe in vacations. I had a very ‘narrow view’ of the working style, the talking style. And for the small early Microsoft Group, that was okay, but then as we got bigger, I had to realise, as you get people with families in, you have got to think about this, it is a very long-term thing.”

He said he was hard on himself and, in turn, on those who worked for him and he wished he had realised this sooner.

Sunak gave a similar response, saying that he came from an immigrant family and had always worked to get ahead. “Over time I've come to realise you've got to live in the moment.”

The next question ChatGPT asked was what part of their jobs they wished AI could do for them.

Gates said that sometimes when he was writing notes, he used AI to make them “clever”. He also claimed to have used AI to write songs, poems, and other works.

Sunak said it would be great if AI could take care of PM's Question Time for him every week.

IANS