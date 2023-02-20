Companies ask why you want to work for them to gauge your enthusiasm and your knowledge of the business and the role. Photo: Pexels

Job interviews can be stressful, yet crucial in a country like South Africa, where an alarming number of young people are unemployed.

Landing a job interview is already an accomplishment, as many recruitment managers have admitted that they can look at a CV for a few seconds before they decide to read or toss it.

"Why do you want to work for us?" is a common stumbling block for candidates. Rosie, a career coach who runs the Bad*ss YouTube channel, says that this is a deal-breaker question.

‘’Companies ask this question to gauge your enthusiasm and your knowledge of the business and the role. They are wanting to make sure that you want to work there, not just anywhere,’’ she says in the video.

What not to say according to the recruitment expert:

Don’t make it all about you and how you like the perks or benefits that come with the job. Instead, talk about what you would bring to the company and where your strengths would shine.

Be creative and original. Avoid using clichés.

Do not give a lengthy answer. Show that you can communicate succinctly (briefly and clearly).

What to say to the interviewer:

Make your response 80% related to the company, what they need and the value you can add to the organisation. The remaining 20% should be about your personal career goals. Give clear examples of these.

Show that you understand what they need. Go over the job description with a fine tooth comb so that you know exactly what the company is looking for.

Your response be about three minutes long.

IOL Business