WATCH: Chaos erupts as multiple snakes fall through ceiling

If you come across a snake in your house, it is best to run away and call a snake catcher. Picture: Pexels

Ophidiophobia is the huge fear or phobia of snakes. With this being common among people around the world, it did not stop millions from watching this disturbing video of snakes falling from the ceiling.

The video posted by TikTok user, baju_skoda comes with a disclaimer from the social network, “The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt.”

The video, which is from Malaysia, starts with men in clad in uniform and safety helmets trying to wrangle one snake from an exposed area in the ceiling.

Another worker is seen poking a hole in a different part of the ceiling. In a shocking twist, the whole ceiling gives way with three different snakes to the dismay and screams of everyone on the scene.

One of the snakes, reportedly a python seems to move towards two women standing on the side but turns back and goes back into the ceiling.

The workers then pull on the tail of one of the snakes, it falls and they manage to get it out of the house. In a second edition of the viral clip, a snake catcher is quivering as he attempts to catch it by its head.

In an interview with IOL Business, Durban snake rescuer, Nick Evans, said in the summer, the reptiles are on the hunt for food especially in warm days or nights.

Here is what you should do if you encounter a snake in your house according Evans:

Move away from it and phone a snake catcher.

If it’s in a room you can close-up, do that. Close the window from the outside if possible.

You can keep an eye on it if you’re feeling brave. If the snake is outside, you must watch it from a distance, from 5m or more. If you don’t, the snake will likely disappear, and the snake catcher won’t find it. Snake catchers do not have devices to find snakes.

Phone as soon as you see the snake, not the day after or longer.

The best way to stay safe around snakes, is to leave them alone.

“Snakes do not want to bite you, but if you hurt them, they feel they have to. If you try and help one, and pick it up to move to safety, they don’t understand that. They’ll be scared, and bite.’’

