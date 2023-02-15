3 ways to implement a performance improvement plan for an under-working employee

When an employer observes the lack of productivity in a staff member, they might decide to take a decision to draw up a performance improvement plan to help the team member become more productive. Picture: Pexels

It is never easy to have a discussion with an underperforming staff member. The discussion around performance and productivity can be uncomfortable.

If done incorrectly it can make an employee feel as if they are being shown the way out. In these harsh economic times, we must adjust our approach to employees who are not performing according to the company standards. It might be time to introduce revised performance improvement plans.

Understanding performance improvement plans

When an employer observes the lack of productivity in a staff member, they might decide to take a decision to draw up a performance improvement plan to help the team member become more productive.

A performance improvement plan is used to guide an employee on performance goals that need to be met within a specific time-frame. As an employee, receiving a performance improvement plan might be anxiety provoking.

From an employee’s point of view, this might seem as the last step taken by the company before the termination of the employment contract. The reality is that managers usually use this as a tool with HR to fix the issues with an employee’s performance.

A performance improvement plan might seem intimidating for an employee but the truth is that a plan of this nature is designed to give an employee an opportunity to turn things around.

As a business issuing a performance improvement plan is a useful way of managing staff turnover. It also demonstrates a positive attitude towards staff improvement. At the same time, it also aids the employer to avoid any issues if they choose to end an employee’s contract.

Let’s look at three ways to implement a performance improvement plan that will show development from an employee towards their goals and objectives.

The first step to creating a performance improvement plan that works is to ensure that it is clearly communicated

The discussion needs to be one that will demonstrate a conversation between management and the employee. The manager needs to take the time to explain what is expected from the team member during the period of the performance improvement plan.

The discussion needs to explain what reasons have led to the staff member being put on a performance improvement plan. To get the most out of the plan for the employee and the employer, the plan needs to be communicated by a manager who is determined to give the employee an opportunity to improve.

Be open to employee engagement

When drawing up a plan to improve an employee’s performance, we need to be mindful of their recognition of their own capabilities.

This means being open to discussion and conversations around what works and what does not. if an employee feels the time-frame measuring their performance plan is unrealistic, be open to re-evaluation.

This will be beneficial for management and the employee, as this will show their seriousness in the plan and their determination to produce results. Listen to them on their own challenges and when possible, offer assistance. Perhaps there is a need for training or skills development, this can also form part of the plan.

Follow ups need to be done regularly

If you have given an employee three months to improve their key responsibility areas, you should not wait for the timeline to close in to check up on them.

Try to conduct regular check-ups to ensure that the performance improvement plan is working. If we see the results in the first few weeks or if we see the need to adjust the plan, we can go about doing this provided we have been getting feedback on the plan.

Try sitting with the employee every week to get a feel on the plan that has been drawn up for them. Regular follow ups can also help us gauge if a plan like this would work on other team members.

Performance improvement plans are not meant to work out employees. If done correctly, they can go a long way to retain and improve an employee’s journey in the workplace.

* Devan Moonsamy is the chief executive of ICHAF Training Institute.

** The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.

IOL Business