402 staff members join SANPC as it aims to lead South Africa's energy future

The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) has announced the successful completion of the first phase of its employee transfer process, welcoming 402 staff members from the Central Energy Fund’s subsidiaries: iGas, PetroSA, and the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF).
SANPC said that this milestone marks a pivotal step in establishing the company as a dominant force in South Africa’s energy sector.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, SANPC’s spokesperson Jacky Mashapu emphasised the significance of this achievement.
“This marks a historic leap forward in operationalising SANPC as a true South African Energy Champion,” Mashapu said.
“As we consolidate our internal resources and expertise, we are committed to powering South Africa’s energy future and supporting key government priorities.”
Chief Executive Godfrey Moagi highlighted the broader vision behind these developments.
“Through planned infrastructure programmes, SANPC aims to create meaningful jobs and future opportunities for all South Africans. This initiative is part of our strategic drive to foster economic growth and social development.”
The transfer aligns with both short-term and long-term strategic initiatives under the Central Energy Fund (CEF) Group’s Adaptive Strategy and Scaling Up for Growth Horizon.
According to Moagi, these strategies focus on value creation, operational excellence, and portfolio diversification, positioning SANPC at the forefront of the country’s energy landscape.
Moagi emphasised the company’s commitment to operational efficiency, stating, “We remain focused on swiftly implementing solutions to turn around ring-fenced assets and operations.
“Once all commercial and legal requirements are met, these assets will be progressively transferred to SANPC.”
He added that the industry experts believe the emergence of SANPC as a regional energy leader will serve as a beacon of hope not only for South Africa but for neighbouring countries as well.
“SANPC’s growth can transcend borders and impact lives across the region, fulfilling its mission to power our tomorrow,” Moagi explained.
The SANPC is a newly established state-owned enterprise formed through the merger of iGas, PetroSA, and the Strategic Fuel Fund, all subsidiaries of the Central Energy Fund.
SANPC is poised to become a leading player in South Africa’s energy sector by ensuring energy security, advancing modern technologies, developing critical infrastructure, and fostering strategic partnerships.
The company said it is set to oversee strategic planning, coordination, and governance of the country’s petroleum resources, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth.
With its focus on innovation and operational excellence, SANPC aims to propel South Africa into a resilient and sustainable energy future.
