402 staff members join SANPC as it aims to lead South Africa's energy future

The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) has announced the successful completion of the first phase of its employee transfer process, welcoming 402 staff members from the Central Energy Fund’s subsidiaries: iGas, PetroSA, and the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF).

SANPC said that this milestone marks a pivotal step in establishing the company as a dominant force in South Africa’s energy sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, SANPC’s spokesperson Jacky Mashapu emphasised the significance of this achievement.

“This marks a historic leap forward in operationalising SANPC as a true South African Energy Champion,” Mashapu said.

“As we consolidate our internal resources and expertise, we are committed to powering South Africa’s energy future and supporting key government priorities.”