South Africa’s loyalty pioneer, Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, continues to lead the way

Unlock a world of savings with Pick n Pay's Smart Shopper rewards programme

In a space crowded with loyalty programmes, Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper remains a standout. It is one of South Africa’s most established grocery rewards programmes and a true innovator in the space, leading to it being one of SA’s most favourite loyalty programmes. Launched over a decade ago, Smart Shopper has become deeply embedded in the country’s shopping culture, delivering meaningful, tangible savings to millions of customers every day. In the past year alone, it returned savings of several billion rands to its members.

What truly sets Smart Shopper apart is its dual approach to value - save now and save for later. Members enjoy instant discounts, exclusive deals, and personalised vouchers tailored to their shopping habits. They also earn Smart Shopper points with every purchase, which can be used as cashback whenever they choose to redeem them. To help customers stretch their budgets even further, Smart Shopper has introduced a range of free-to-join lifestyle Clubs. Members of the Wine, Coffee, Baby, Pet, or Pick n Pay Live Well Clubs receive triple points on thousands of products, plus additional discounts. The Live Well Club, in particular, has seen impressive growth since its launch last year as it has made healthier food choices more affordable, with no joining fees or extra costs.

Download the new Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app

Adding to the programme’s innovation, the newly launched Pick n Pay app has combined the previously separate Pick n Pay asap! and Smart Shopper app, allowing users to view their points balance, access personalised vouchers, join Clubs, and play Smart Hopper, a quick game that unlocks daily bonus vouchers for more savings. The new app also enables Smart Shoppers to earn and spend points when shopping with asap!. These continuous innovations are why Smart Shopper remains one of the country’s most popular loyalty programmes. In just the past six months, the programme saw triple digit growth in new sign-ups, showing its continued popularity.

Smart Shopper's creativity and impact was recognised at the MMA Smarties Award