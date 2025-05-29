Redefining brand loyalty for the modern consumer

Momentum Multiply redefines loyalty programmes and creates memorable experiences, Image: Supplied Image: Supplied

In today’s dynamic marketplace, brands are redefining loyalty programmes, leveraging new strategies to create memorable experiences for consumers. Companies are tapping into playful, competitive elements to not only engage members but also to enhance the overall loyalty experience. Building communities: The Momentum Multiply approach Momentum Multiply rewards its members for prioritising their complete health and wellbeing and taps into the power of community to enhance the traditional loyalty programme and drive incentivised wellness. With integrated health, fitness, and recharge assessments available on a convenient smartphone app, members can actively track their health and progress and take ownership of their health. This innovation not only incentivises positive behavioural change but also redefines healthcare by promoting a proactive stance towards wellness.

Playful competition: A key ingredient for engagement The company has discovered that integrating gamified elements such as challenges and badges into their wellness rewards programme, not only boosts interaction but also generates excitement among members. For instance, users actively share screenshots of their challenges and results, adding a fun competitive edge to their experience. Small rewards serve as positive reinforcements, encouraging ongoing engagement.



Real change and real rewards. Momentum Multiply gets what Gen Z is all about, Image: Supplied Image: Supplied

Purpose-driven initiatives: Resonating with Gen Z values Gen Z consumers are not just looking for discounts; they crave authenticity and purpose from the brands they interact with. Purpose-driven wellness initiatives that reward sustainable purchases or support social causes align perfectly with this generation’s deeply held values. They are passionate about making meaningful contributions through their purchasing decisions. As a result, brands that offer rewards connected to social causes or sustainable choices empower Gen Z to feel that their spending is impactful—redefining loyalty beyond traditional frameworks.

Building brand advocacy By staying close to their members, the company has found that audiences resonate strongly with relatable and authentic influencers who effectively highlight the real-life benefits of wellness reward programmes. Selecting influencers who align with the brand’s values are crucial, as they can generate genuine and engaging content that strikes a chord with their followers on various social media platforms. Additionally, data reveals that members are quite competitive and enjoy sharing screenshots of their Recharge Scores and leaderboard challenge outcomes, actively engaging at these levels. Promoting user-generated content in connection with these wellness programmes foster a vibrant sense of community and strengthens brand advocacy among members.

Know what to do through personalised health goals and tips from the Digital Coach, Image: Supplied Image: Supplied