Empowering women leaders in construction: A cidb perspective

As South Africa faces mounting demands for innovation, sustainability and social progress, the construction sector’s future depends on its ability to harness the full spectrum of available talent. Central to this evolution is the advancement of women leaders – not as a matter of compliance or optics, but as a strategic driver of industry excellence. Developing women leaders requires a multifaceted approach that begins with confronting entrenched biases, especially in traditionally male-dominated industries like construction. It is common to find all-male interview panels whose perceptions of women’s capabilities may not reflect reality. Overcoming these biases is essential, as is fostering generational diversity within leadership. Older generations may hold onto institutionalised ideas about gender roles, while younger women leaders need to be actively encouraged and given the confidence to see themselves as equally capable and ready for leadership. Mentorship, we believe, is the single most powerful lever to unlock this potential.

Why Mentorship Matters Mentorship is more than just guidance; it is about creating a culture of confidence, connection and opportunity. In a sector historically dominated by men, women often face unique challenges, including the lack of visible role models. A key aspect of leadership development is the creation of environments where diversity is not only present but truly valued. Women must feel empowered to speak up, share ideas and take initiative, rather than waiting to be told what to do. Many women, despite being highly qualified and experienced, may hesitate to put themselves forward for top positions, even when they are more than capable. Therefore, workplaces must intentionally create spaces where women are unafraid to express their ideas and pursue leadership roles. Through mentorship, seasoned leaders can encourage emerging talent to step up, voice their ideas, and pursue opportunities and ideas they might otherwise overlook.

Early career exposure to industry dynamics is also critical. By recognising leadership potential in individuals who can motivate and inspire others, rather than simply funnelling them into technical roles that may not suit their strengths. Mentorship opens doors to real-world experiences, decision-making forums, and professional networks that are otherwise difficult to access, especially for women from underrepresented regions or backgrounds. Mentors help mentees navigate both the technical and interpersonal complexities of the construction industry, sharing not just domain expertise but also the complex skills of leadership, negotiation and resilience. Mentorship in Action: Lessons from cidb and Beyond Our experience, as well as insights from industry partners, show that impactful mentorship must start early and be intentionally structured.

Leadership qualities, such as the ability to inspire, motivate and connect people-often emerge early. Yet, if not recognised and nurtured, these talents can be lost or redirected into less impactful roles. That’s why we advocate for leadership identification and mentorship as soon as possible, even at high school and university levels. For example, various industry associations have established youth panels and student chapters that engage learners from the outset of their academic journeys. By mixing students with industry professionals, involving them in research and real projects, and connecting them with mentors, these programmes produce graduates who are not only technically proficient but also industry-ready and well-networked. Mentorship thrives when it is part of a structured, industry-wide effort. We have seen the value of collaborative initiatives, such as our Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction Awards, that bring together women from all grades and different sectors in the industry. This platform also allows up-and-coming women in construction, such as those that enter the Youth-owned Category of the Year, to be paired with mentors and mentees, often found in our Mentoring Entity of the Year or our Woman Mentor of the Year category.

These relationships continue to last long past the awards itself, they create communities of practice where knowledge, support and opportunities flow freely. However, we recognise that access to such programmes is uneven. Urban centres like Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal benefit from strong industry support, while those in rural provinces often lack the same opportunities. As a sector, we must close this gap by extending mentorship and industry engagement to all regions, ensuring that talent is identified and nurtured across the board. The Way Forward: Making Mentorship Central to Inclusive Development To truly transform the construction industry, mentorship must be embedded into the fabric of our organisations and professional bodies.

This means formalising mentorship programmes at every stage of the career pipeline, from university to executive leadership; encouraging senior leaders-both men and women-to actively mentor emerging female talent, recognising that diversity in leadership benefits everyone, as well as measuring and rewarding mentorship outcomes, not just participation, to ensure that these relationships drive real progress. As industry custodians, we are committed to championing mentorship as a cornerstone of leadership development. We call on all stakeholders, industry, academia and government, to join us in creating a sector where every woman, regardless of background or location, has access to the mentorship and support she needs to lead and succeed. Mentorship is not just about opening doors, it’s about giving women the confidence and tools to walk through them and to hold them open for those who follow.

Bongani Dladla is the CEO of the Construction Industry Development Board. Image: Supplied