Shell acquires TotalEnergies stake in Nigeria oil field

TotalEnergies is giving up its 12.5 percent stake in the Bonga field, increasing Shell's own share to 67.5 percent, the companies said in separate statements.

France's TotalEnergies said Thursday it would sell its stake in a major offshore oil field in Nigeria to UK energy giant Shell for $510 million.

The French firm is withdrawing from a production-sharing agreement that the Nigerian state signed in 2021 with TotalEnergies, Shell, US oil major ExxonMobil and Italy's Eni following two years of tough negotiations.