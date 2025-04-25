Porsche aims to drive flagging China sales with luxury

Struggling with sagging sales in China, Porsche is aiming to bounce back by targeting wealthy customers with luxury features, its team said at the Auto Shanghai industry show.

The Volkswagen Group's sports car brand announced on Wednesday that it would launch an on-board computer "infotainment" feature next year, designed for its Chinese customers.

The automaker also presented an updated version of one of its most expensive models, the GT3, as well as a 1970s-inspired limited edition of its 911 convertible in olive green.

Porsche sold fewer than 9,500 cars in China in the first quarter of this year, down 42 percent year-on-year, according to the company.

It attributed the decline to the "continuing tense economic situation in the Chinese market and Porsche's focus on value-oriented sales, which aims to balance demand and supply".

In Shanghai on Tuesday evening, Volkswagen Group boss Oliver Blume told reporters that the luxury market in China has changed.

"The electric segment, especially in the electric era, still doesn't exist," Blume said.

However, he added, "Porsche has an opportunity to position its product."

The brand is "sharpening its strategy on low volume, (and) bringing more exclusivity".

In particular, Porsche intends to offer more customisation options for its vehicles.

AFP