Rise of the machine customers: are we automating ourselves out of business?

As businesses integrate AI into their operations, consumers are doing the same, says the author.

Has it ever crossed your mind that we may be living in the age of technological singularity - where computer intelligence surpasses human intelligence? Scholars have long debated this possibility, suggesting that we could be entering an era of superintelligence that is fundamentally disrupting industries and reshaping the world as we know it.

Businesses are rapidly adopting new technologies to remain competitive and relevant. Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of this transformation, introducing generative AI tools, chatbots, and automation solutions that are reshaping business operations - and in some cases, even threatening business existence.

According to McKinsey & Company, 55% of businesses have already adopted AI in some form. This adoption is driving advancements in intelligent technologies, such as automated processes, AI-powered customer service chatbots, cybersecurity threat detection, and data analytics.

However, as businesses integrate AI into their operations, consumers are doing the same. Could we be heading toward a future where businesses leverage AI for efficiency while consumers increasingly rely on AI assistants to make purchasing decisions? For instance, AI agents can now take business phone calls using Truecaller's AI assistant or attend meetings on behalf of users through AI meeting assistant by Otter.ai. If this trend continues, are we moving toward a world where machines transact with other machines, eliminating human involvement entirely?

To answer this, we explore a subfield of AI, with a particular focus on AI-enabled bots (Machine customers vs machine businesses).

What is a Bot?

According to Amazon Web Services: "An automated software application that can perform repetitive tasks using instructions to imitate human behavior."

Unlike humans, bots operate with speed, accuracy, and without fatigue. They can browse websites, engage with users, and even make purchases. This raises concerns about their growing role in consumer decision-making. For example, Cybersole 5.0, an AI-enabled bot, helps customers purchase limited-edition items like sneakers, clothing, and collectibles - often faster than human buyers. While not all bots utilise AI, advanced chatbots incorporating machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) are indeed a form of artificial intelligence.

What are Machine Customers?

Imagine this: You’re driven to your destination by an autonomous car that detects a flat tire, finds the nearest repair shop, books a service, and transmits all relevant details to the dealership -without you lifting a finger. This scenario illustrates a machine “customer” autonomously interacting with a machine-based business, completing a transaction without human intervention.

The above example represents the rise of machine customers - AI-driven entities that perform transactions and seek out services just as businesses use AI to streamline operations. According to Gartner, by 2030, 25% of consumer purchases and business transactions will occur between machines.

Gartner identifies three main categories of machine customers:

Bound Customers: These machines operate based on predefined rules set by humans, with limited autonomy. Tesla's self-driving features exemplify this category.

Adaptable Customers: Driven by machine learning and NLP, these systems can independently complete specific tasks based on learned preferences. An example is Deriv, an automated trading bot.

Autonomous Customers: These are highly advanced AI systems that combine bound and adaptable features, exhibiting superintelligence in decision-making. Waymo, Google's self-driving car project, is a prime example, enabling human-free transportation.

How machine consumers make decisions:

AI relies heavily on data to function, and machine customers are no exception. These systems analyse vast amounts of information, including purchase histories, market trends, online reviews, product availability, and real-time inventory data. They also possess predictive capabilities, forecasting future needs. For instance, Samsung’s 4-Door Flex refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ connects to users’ Samsung Health profiles, tailoring recipe suggestions to their dietary needs. This type of AI-driven automation recognises consumer preferences and makes product recommendations accordingly.

Balancing AI efficiency with human connection

While AI-driven transactions offer efficiency and scalability, businesses must avoid over-reliance on automation at the expense of human interaction. The challenge is not only adapting to AI-driven consumers but ensuring that commerce remains accessible, ethical, and meaningful. The future belongs to businesses that integrate AI seamlessly while preserving trust, personalization, and creativity- elements that only human engagement can provide.

Preparing for the future of machine commerce

To successfully navigate this evolving landscape, businesses should adopt a strategic approach:Identify Emerging AI-Powered Buyers – Assess which AI-driven systems could become consumers of your products and services. Rather than seeing AI as merely replacing human buyers, consider it a market expansion opportunity.

Define Your Role in the AI Economy – Businesses must establish their strategic positioning in this machine-driven marketplace.

Strengthen Digital and Data Infrastructure – Leading enterprises across industries are already preparing for this shift by refining their digital commerce strategies, optimizing data ecosystems, and aligning with digital platforms to facilitate seamless AI-driven transactions.

While automation is important, businesses should ask themselves: Are we automating ourselves out of business?