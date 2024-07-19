Flights suspended at Berlin airport due to 'technical problem'

The UK's biggest rail operator also warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues on Friday morning. Photo by Andrew Brookes / Image Source / Image Source via AFP.

Flights were suspended at Berlin Brandenburg airport in Germany on Friday morning due to a "technical problem", a spokeswoman told AFP as several countries reported massive IT disturbances.

"There are delays to check-in and flight operations had to be cancelled until 10:00 am (0800 GMT)," the spokeswoman said, adding however that she could not say when they would resume.

A large-scale outage also wrought havoc on IT systems across Australia on Friday, with the country's national broadcaster, its largest international airport, and a major telecommunications company reporting issues.

The disruption ahead of the first weekend of the school holidays in Berlin came as US tech giant Microsoft said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues.

The UK's biggest rail operator also warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues on Friday morning.

