Russian richest billionaires’ net worth up $10.4bn since start of 2023

Collective net worth of the richest Russian entrepreneurs has increased by $10.4 billion since the beginning of 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index includes 500 richest people on the planet, and currently, 22 of them are Russian citizens.

Their combined net worth is estimated at $273.8 billion as of March 1.

Owner of the Nornikel metallurgical company Vladimir Potanin is once again the richest Russian businessman on the list, whose his net worth, however, has decreased by $94.2 million to $28.5 billion since the start of the year, the index showed.

The second place is taken by Leonid Mikhelson, a co-owner of Russia's second-largest natural gas producer Novatek, comes after Potanin with a total of $25.1 billion.

The third-richest entrepreneur is Vladimir Lisin, major shareholder of Russia's NLMK steel company, who has earned $905 million since the beginning of 2023 increasing his wealth to $20.8 billion.

Alexei Mordashov, a co-owner of Russia's largest steel and mining company Severstal, takes the fourth place on the index among Russians. His net worth has grown by $1.54 billion to $20.2 billion.

Alisher Usmanov, a co-owner of the Megafon mobile operator, is the fifth with $19.2 billion, which has increased by $738 million over the past two months.

The list also includes Vagit Alekperov, a co-owner of the oil company Lukoil, Mikhail Prokhorov, the founder of Onexim Group, Andrey Melnichenko, the founder and former beneficiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem Group, Gennady Timchenko, the owner of the investment firm Volga Group, and Mikhail Fridman, a co-founder of the conglomerate Alfa-Group among Russia's 10 richest people.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The index is calculated on the basis of the share price of the companies owned by entrepreneurs, though the calculations for the net worth analysis vary for each individual.

The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

