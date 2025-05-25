The commodore reshaping Africa’s energy landscape

Tokologo Phetla, fondly referred to as The Commodore, is spearheading a transformative wave of innovation across the African continent. Image: Supplied.

In the bustling heart of Sandton, 30-year-old Tokologo Phetla, fondly referred to as The Commodore, is spearheading a transformative wave of innovation across the African continent. As the founder and CEO of Commodore Industries, Phetla is not just building businesses; he is creating pathways for a brighter, self-sufficient Africa through energy, logistics, and industrial innovation. Commodore Industries, under Phetla’s visionary leadership, has emerged as a formidable player in the renewable energy sector. The company focuses on last-mile renewable energy development and financing, crafting affordable and reliable energy solutions that are paramount for both public and private sectors.

The organisation has diversified into coal, modular-based Small Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) systems, utility-scale battery energy storage, and vital transmission infrastructure, positioning itself at the core of Africa’s energy future. Phetla’s entrepreneurial journey began at the tender age of 17 with a fuel additives distribution venture aimed at improving fuel efficiency for taxis. His relentless hustle—rising at 3 a.m. to meet taxi drivers before heading off to school—marked the inception of a mission forged in creativity and purpose. "I see business as my artistic expression," Phetla recalls, “a way to contribute to society and create jobs.” Over time, this initial motivation has evolved towards a profound purpose: Africa's energy sovereignty and internal trade.

Besides energy, Phetla is ambitiously expanding into logistics. Through Sharp Results Logistics, he offers comprehensive freight, rail, and supply chain solutions that drive intra-African trade and connectivity. Commodore Industries now employs around 390 people, reflecting a commitment not just to innovation but also to job creation—an urgent need in an economy beset by challenges like chronic unemployment. However, as Phetla navigates the whirlwind of entrepreneurship, he faces significant hurdles. His youthful age often results in skepticism, limiting the partnerships and deals he can initially engage in.

Access to funding remains a crucial roadblock as well, particularly in a South African venture capital ecosystem that is still developing. “The barriers are formidable,” Phetla admits. Yet, he remains undeterred, intertwining resilience with belief in his vision for a prosperous Africa. Looking forward, Phetla’s ambitions for Commodore Industries are strikingly bold. He aspires to establish it as one of Africa’s largest locally owned energy companies. “By the time I turn 50, I aim to see Commodore listed on the stock exchange,” he revealed. This goal underpins a belief in sustainable growth that endures beyond its founders.

Given the backdrop of South Africa's ongoing load-shedding crisis, Phetla’s insights into the energy sector are both timely and critical. He emphasises that while tackling load-shedding is a pressing concern, the broader challenge lies in establishing a reliable and excess baseload power supply. “Industrial expansion and economic stability directly correlate with energy availability,” he argues. Thus, he advocates for immediate action towards developing gas and nuclear power sources as essential replacements for aging coal plants to avoid future energy crises. Equally important to Phetla is the notion of a just energy transition. He envisions an inclusive energy economy where the benefits are widely experienced across all levels of society, rather than confined to a select few.

“We need to restructure our energy policies to ensure accessibility for all South Africans,” he emphasises. At the heart of his mission lies a compelling vision for the future of Africa—an industrialised continent, powered by energy sovereignty and equitable trade. For the young dynamo, industrialisation is not merely about factories and infrastructure—it is about dignity and creating pathways to economic opportunity. He advocates for decisive, bold action over passive policymaking, urging that every individual’s right to employment, stability, and dignity be prioritised.

In an era marked by challenges, Phetla stands out as a beacon of hope. With a mission to reshape Africa’s economic narrative, his journey serves not only as an inspiration but also as a powerful catalyst for change. As the continent grapples with pressing issues, he beckons others to join him in rewriting Africa’s story through strategic industrialisation and inclusive growth.