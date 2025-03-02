Kalahari Group: driving change in the Northern Cape automotive industry

In the heart of the Northern Cape, a resolute entrepreneur has embarked on a journey to revolutionise the automotive repair and maintenance sector.

Walter Modise, the founder of Kalahari Group, has meticulously crafted a business that prioritises quality, customer satisfaction, and community development.

With over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, Walter's expertise spans various roles, from managing repair teams to hands-on technical work in workshops and fleet management companies. His extensive background, coupled with specialised training in modern automotive technology, sets Kalahari Group apart in a competitive landscape.

Established to fill a pressing need for reliable automotive services, Kalahari Group caters to individuals, businesses, and fleet operators.

The firm’s repertoire of services includes:

Engine Diagnostics: Utilising state-of-the-art equipment for precise detection and repairs of engine issues.

Utilising state-of-the-art equipment for precise detection and repairs of engine issues. Brake Repairs: Ensuring vehicles are equipped with safe and efficient braking systems.

Ensuring vehicles are equipped with safe and efficient braking systems. Suspension Work: Providing repairs and maintenance for a smoother, more comfortable ride.

Providing repairs and maintenance for a smoother, more comfortable ride. Auto Electrical Services: Resolving complex electrical faults to maintain vehicle efficiency.

Resolving complex electrical faults to maintain vehicle efficiency. Spray Painting: Enhancing and restoring vehicle appearances with professional-grade paintwork.

However, Walter’s journey was not without its hurdles. Launching Kalahari Group presented challenges including securing startup capital to invest in quality tools and skilled labour, as well as overcoming initial trust issues with clients hesitant to switch service providers. Finding the right talent in a specialised field and managing supply chain challenges in sourcing quality parts also required determination and resilience.

Modise said, "I’ve been in the automotive industry for over 15 years, working in various roles across different workshops and fleet management companies. My experience comes from hands-on work, managing repair teams, and dealing with clients who expect high-quality service. I also took part in technical training programs that enhanced my skills in modern automotive technology, including diagnostics and auto-electrical systems."



Finding skilled labour was one of the challenges that Modise faced in getting his business off the ground.

"The automotive repair industry requires highly trained professionals, and getting the right team took time. Sourcing quality parts at competitive prices was initially difficult," he said.

"Keeping up with technological advancements, the industry is changing, with hybrid and electric vehicles becoming more common. We’re working to stay ahead by investing in staff training and new equipment. We want to secure more fleet servicing contracts with businesses and government departments. Rising costs of parts and fluctuating demand affect business operations also hinders the business at times," Modise said.

Currently, Kalahari Group has 3 full-time employees and 5 contract employees and a few part-time specialists brought in for specific repair jobs.

"I’ve always been passionate about cars and problem-solving. From a young age, I was fascinated by how vehicles work. Over the years, I saw a gap in the market for quality, customer-focused automotive services in the Northern Cape, and I wanted to build something that could fill that need. Additionally, I wanted to create jobs and help develop local talent in the automotive industry, ensuring that young people in our community have opportunities to learn and grow," Modise told Business Report.

"I come from a hardworking family that always valued discipline and resilience. My parents instilled in me the importance of honest work and perseverance. I’ve carried those values into my business and personal life. Currently, I’m a family man, balancing my responsibilities as a business owner while ensuring I spend quality time with my loved ones. My family is my biggest support system, and their encouragement keeps me motivated," the businessman added.

"We also plan to expand by introducing specialised repair services for electric and hybrid vehicles, positioning ourselves as a forward-thinking automotive business in the Northern Cape," Modise said.

BUSINESS REPORT