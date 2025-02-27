From rural village to fashion success: DUT student's entrepreneurial journey

Juggling a taxing academic schedule and keeping constant smiles on the faces of a demanding client base is something that Luyanda Majozi, Durban University of Technology (DUT)- based student entrepreneur handles very well.

With grit and determination, the 22-year-old is behind the rise of streetwear fashion label Enigmatic Cotton, a brand churning out stylish garments for a young and vibrant audience, which saw its humble beginnings at DUT through its entrepreneurial nerve centre, the innobiz DUT Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Majozi, a clothing management graduate is currently pursuing his Advanced Diploma in Apparel Technology at DUT.

Majozi hails from the rural village of Gomane, in Impendle, an hour’s drive from Pietermaritzburg.

It was Majozi’s idea to establish and run his own streetwear apparel brand that saw him drawn to innobiz and its variety of offerings for budding entrepreneurs.

His journey with innobiz saw many doors open with opportunities for him, including being a National Finalist in the 2023 Entrepreneurial Development in Higher Education (EDHE) National Finals in 2023, a competition in which he participated with student entrepreneurs from across South Africa’s 26 universities.

In 2024 Majozi’s recognition came from prestigious institutions such as the Guangzhou International Sister-Cities Universities (GISU) where he represented DUT and South Africa at the 2024 GISU Global Start-Up competition in China, securing the first runner-up prize in the Start-Up category.

Luyanda Majozi with one of his many awards. Image: Supplied.

Another feather in his hat was walking away with the R100 000 capital from the 2024 Investec Start-Up School Funding competition which he said has assisted in expanding operations while increasing employment opportunities.

Majozi added that securing funding from Investec Start-Up School Funding competition was a major milestone for Enigmatic Cotton.

“Beyond the financial support, it was a validation of our vision and business model, proving that a youth-led streetwear brand can compete at a high level and gain the confidence of major industry players,” Majozi said.

The tailor was also the runner-up at the National Presidential SMME Awards 2024, which landed him another R100 000 towards developing his business.

Majozi now has five young people under his employ in the shop he runs in the Durban central business district.

“Winning 1st runner-up at the National Presidential SMME Awards under Startup Business of the Year Category was another proud moment, as it placed Enigmatic Cotton on a national stage among South Africa’s most promising small businesses. The recognition from SEDFA and the Presidency reinforced our commitment to empowering young creatives, growing the local fashion industry, and making a meaningful impact in entrepreneurship. It’s a reminder that hard work, resilience, and innovation can take us to greater heights, and this is just the beginning for our brand,” Majozi said.

“It validates our vision of creating a sustainable fashion hub and showcases the impact of our innovative approach to the fashion industry. This achievement means that our efforts to blend sustainability, style, and community empowerment are being recognised on a global platform, giving us the momentum to push further towards our goals. For local SMMEs, both national and global recognition is crucial as it opens doors to new markets, partnerships, and funding opportunities. It also inspires other local entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and showcases the potential of South African businesses to make a global impact,” Majozi said.

“From DUT, the mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities have helped us refine our business strategy, improve our operations, and scale effectively. The incubation programs we participated in provided valuable training and insights,” Majozi said.

Majozi said he aims to upscale his venture and leverage on some of the networks he has established across the country and internationally with his sights set on becoming an internationally recognised brand within the next decade.

Nontokozo Ngcobo, innobiz Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Manager, said that it was exciting to see the growth in entrepreneurship that had been exhibited by Majozi after having entered the incubation programme as a shy young man who just had a business idea and unsure if the idea would work.

“Just seeing grown in leaps and bounds in front of us and his growth being so organic has been pleasing to witness. He has taken on board our programmes and the information being shared with him quite seriously and has gone all out to ensure that he integrates every piece of information shared with him into his practical business.

“It is also exciting to see young people taking such opportunities with both hands and not playing around with the chances that they are afforded, particularly someone like Luyanda who comes from the rural areas so for me it is comforting that we still have people that really want success and are willing to work for success and not just wanting success to be handed over to them,” Ngcobo said.

BUSINESS REPORT