Business101: Grow your business by growing your network

In today’s digitally connected world, networking doesn’t have to be confined to in-person events. Platforms like LinkedIn, industry-specific forums, and even mainstream social media sites can be powerful tools for expanding your reach, says the author.

By Jeremy Lang

When it comes to growing your business from the ground up, the old adage “it’s not what you know, but who you know” rings true.

But networking in 2025 isn’t just about exchanging business cards and attending events; it’s about creating meaningful relationships that drive mutual growth.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), effective networking can unlock opportunities, provide access to valuable resources, and open doors that might otherwise remain closed.

Here are eight practical ways to expand your professional circle and boost your business:

Define your networking goals

Before diving into networking, clarify exactly what it is you want to achieve. Are you looking for new clients, potential collaborators, or industry mentors? Having a clear objective will help you focus your efforts and approach networking with purpose.

Leverage digital platforms

In today’s digitally connected world, networking doesn’t have to be confined to in-person events. Platforms like LinkedIn, industry-specific forums, and even mainstream social media sites can be powerful tools for expanding your reach.

On LinkedIn, for example, actively engaging with posts, joining relevant groups, and sharing your insights can help establish and build up your credibility. Make sure both your personal and business profiles are up to date, showcasing your expertise and the value your business offers.

Collaborate with other SMEs

When two ambitious SMEs collaborate, their combined efforts often result in outcomes greater than the sum of their individual contributions. These collaborations can take various forms, including:

Cross-promotions: Partner with complementary businesses to broaden your audience and increase visibility for both brands.

Joint projects: Work together on initiatives that benefit both parties, such as co-hosting events, sharing resources, or creating joint marketing campaigns.

Remember, collaboration doesn’t just expand your network; it also strengthens your position within your industry.

Strengthen existing relationships

While building new connections is important, don’t overlook the value of existing relationships. Reconnecting with past clients, colleagues, or partners can yield unexpected benefits. A simple check-in email or an invitation for a coffee meeting can reignite relationships and open new opportunities.

Join professional associations and attend industry events

Industry bodies, chambers of commerce, or trade associations offer exclusive networking opportunities and resources to members. These organisations often host events and forums where you can meet like-minded professionals and stay updated on industry developments. Trade shows, conferences, and seminars are also excellent for meeting potential partners and clients.

Before attending any event, research the guest list or speakers to identify key individuals you’d like to connect with. Prepare a short introduction that clearly explains who you are, what your business does, and how you might add value to others.

Offer value first

Networking isn’t just about what you can gain; it’s about building mutually beneficial relationships. Focus on offering value to others first, whether it’s through sharing insights, providing introductions, or lending your expertise.

People are more likely to remember and support you when they see that you’re genuinely interested in helping them succeed.

Diversify your network

While it’s important to connect with people in your industry, don’t limit yourself to a single circle. Diversifying your network by engaging with individuals from different sectors and backgrounds can provide fresh perspectives and unexpected opportunities.

Follow up and stay connected

A business card or event connection is just the beginning. Follow up with the people you meet to reinforce your initial interaction. Send a personalised message or email that refers back to your conversation and consider scheduling a coffee or virtual catch-up to deepen the relationship.

When it comes to networking, consistency is key – don’t let your connections go cold. A simple message, sharing an article of interest, or congratulating someone on a recent achievement can go a long way to maintaining strong professional ties.

Jeremy Lang, MD at Business Partners Limited.

BUSINESS REPORT