Entrepreneur bridges digital divide with tech solutions and skills training

Equipped with various digital skills, Tsholofelo Nowalaza, the founder of her company, Sayda Communication, is using her skills to give back to her community in the Northern Cape.

Nowalaza told Business Report that her company is a full-service digital solutions company.

Sayda Communication offers services such as digital marketing and branding, web and software development, 4IR training and skills development, IT Solutions and Consulting.

As an entrepreneur, Nowalaza, said that she is not just running a business, she is building the next generation of tech-savvy youth.

Through her programs, she empowers secondary school students with essential 4IR skills, ensuring they have the tools to succeed in a digital-first world.

“I’ve always been passionate about technology and how it can change lives. I noticed that many businesses, especially SMEs, struggled with digital marketing and web presence. Some didn’t even have websites, I wanted to bridge that gap by offering solutions that help businesses thrive in the digital age,” she said.

“At Sayda, we don’t just build websites or run social media ads, we create strategies that help businesses grow. I wanted to create a company that empowers people with digital skills, whether through marketing, IT training, or even robotics and coding for young learners,” Nowalaza said.

While robotics and coding training is not yet part of the formal school curriculum, her business offers it as an extracurricular program.

The young businesswoman said that she is looking at partnerships that could bring these skills into schools.

“Digital literacy is becoming essential, and we want young people, especially in rural areas, to have access to these skills early.Everything we do is about providing real solutions, whether for businesses looking to scale, students wanting to learn, or communities needing better services,” she said.

“Teaching robotics, coding, and digital skills requires a mix of technical expertise and practical experience. At Sayda, we ensure that our trainers have both. Some have formal IT or engineering backgrounds, while others are experienced developers and digital marketers who understand real-world applications. More than just qualifications, we focus on making sure our trainers can translate complex concepts into something students can understand and apply,” Nowalaza said.

While working in her community, Nowalaza said she realised that there was another need in the area that she thought she could bring in.

That was how her delivery service began, Tasty Express, a mobile and web application that connects customers with local restaurants, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

“It started with a simple realisation, many people in my community struggled to get food, groceries, and medicine conveniently. Not everyone has the time or means to go to the store every day, and sometimes, delivery services are too expensive or unreliable in smaller towns,” she said.

"I decided to build something tailored for our community. Tasty Express is not just about food delivery, it’s about accessibility. Whether someone needs groceries, takeout, or pharmacy essentials, we want to make life easier. Right now, Tasty Express operates in Tsantsabane and Postmasburg, but we’re working on expanding into Kuruman and other parts of the Northern Cape. Our goal is to make sure more communities have access to convenient and affordable delivery services,“ she said.

As with many businesses in South Africa, success did not come easy to Nowalaza.

“Entrepreneurship is never easy, especially as a woman in tech and business. Some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced included access to funding. Many small businesses struggle to secure funding, and I’ve had to be resourceful in growing my companies. Convincing businesses to embrace digital solutions, especially in smaller towns, was not easy at first. Many were sceptical about the impact of online marketing and e-commerce.Managing delivery services in areas where infrastructure isn’t always the best has its challenges. We constantly work on improving efficiency and expanding our reach,” she said.

“Balancing multiple projects, running Sayda Communications and Tasty Express means wearing many hats. But I’m passionate about both, so I embrace the challenge. Currently, our biggest focus is expansion, getting Tasty Express into more towns and scaling our training programs for young learners,” she further added.

“For me, success is not just about business growth—it’s about impact. If I can help businesses thrive, equip young people with skills, and make everyday life easier for my community, then I know I’m doing something right,” Nowalaza said.

