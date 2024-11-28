What is Small Business Saturday and how can you use it to your benefit?

On Small Business Saturday, customers aren’t necessarily looking for the deep discounts that Black Friday offers; they’re more interested in value, quality and a unique experience, says the author. Picture: Supplied

Everyone knows about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Small Business Saturday? Falling on November 30 this year, Small Business Saturday is a day where shoppers are encouraged to go local, choosing quality and community support over mass-produced goods.

For South African small business owners, this is a chance to showcase the distinctive offerings that only homegrown enterprises can provide – whether that’s personalised service, proudly South African products, or a direct contribution to the community.

Here are five ways to leverage Small Business Saturday to benefit your business:

Market your participation

Communicating to customers that you’re participating in Small Business Saturday is crucial, so start promoting early and highlight any exclusive offers or unique products available on the day. Social media storytelling can help amplify your message by sharing your journey as a small business. Don’t hesitate to include a local angle in your marketing, such as how each purchase supports community jobs or how your business produces or sources products locally.

Offer value that resonates with customers

On Small Business Saturday, customers aren’t necessarily looking for the deep discounts that Black Friday offers; they’re more interested in value, quality and a unique experience. Instead of competing on price alone, consider ways to enhance your offerings to make them more appealing. Bundling products, offering exclusive items for the day, or providing small tokens of appreciation with each purchase can make customers feel valued.

Think about the experience you’re offering as well. For brick-and-mortar stores, consider creating a festive atmosphere in-store, with refreshments, music, or even a small raffle. For online businesses, ensure your website is well-prepared for an uptick in traffic, and consider offering free shipping or exclusive online deals to attract customers who prefer to shop from home.

Connect with loyal customers and attract new ones

Small Business Saturday is a prime opportunity to engage with your loyal customers while also attracting new ones. Consider using this day to launch a loyalty programme if you don’t already have one. This could be as simple as a stamp card that rewards repeat visits or purchases, or a digital programme that can be integrated with your online sales system.

For new customers, offer a discount on their next purchase or an incentive to sign up for your mailing list. Where possible, capture their details, as these new connections can be valuable for marketing efforts long after Small Business Saturday has passed.

Leverage community partnerships and collaborate with other businesses

Collaboration can be a powerful way to maximise the impact of Small Business Saturday. Reach out to other local businesses to explore opportunities for pooling resources or cross-promoting. Joint promotions, where customers receive discounts or special offers from multiple businesses, can help attract a larger customer base and create a sense of community. You could even organise a local event together, such as a mini-market or a community open day, to draw people to the area.

Partnering with local charities can also be beneficial, allowing you to add a social impact dimension to your participation. For example, you could pledge a percentage of your sales on Small Business Saturday to a local cause or encourage customers to bring donations in exchange for a small discount. This approach resonates with socially conscious customers and strengthens your reputation within the community.

Reflect and prepare for next year

If this is your first Small Business Saturday, treat it as a learning experience. Gather feedback from your customers and analyse your sales data to understand what worked and what didn’t. If a particular product or promotion was popular, consider making it a regular offering. Likewise, if your marketing reached fewer people than anticipated, take note and adjust your strategy for the year ahead.

Ben Bierman is the managing director of Business Partners.

BUSINESS REPORT