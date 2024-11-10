South African entrepreneur revolutionises biotech industry with local solutions

With a deep passion for nature and sustainable solutions, Gerhard Vermaak realised that a lot of biotech in the country is imported which led him to start his own biochemcial company, Custom Chemistry.

Vermaak told Business Report that too much biotech is imported, while we have all the necessary resources and expertise in South Africa to create technologies that don’t only keep up with the rest of the world, but break new ground and set new benchmarks for what it means to achieve maximum results, affordably and sustainably.

Vermaak has been working with the practical application of micro-organisms for most of the past decade.

He completed his studies as a biologist in 2009 at the University of Johannesburg.

Vermaak applied sound biological and biochemical principles to develop practical microbiological methods for waste management, cleaning and hygiene, and agriculture.

His developments include complete ranges of bioremediation products, cleaning products, and biological soil remedies.

Based in Riversands, Johannesburg, the business owner said that his company is revolutionising the practical application of biochemistry on a global scale.

“Water and soil pollution is a massive global problem, with petrol, oil, diesel, grease, detergents, disinfectants, sterile waste and even fertilizers wreaking havoc on a mammoth scale. Another issue is proper plant nutrition and food security. They need revolutionary new ways of thinking and practical solutions that aren’t resource-intensive, but are easily adoptable, accessible, affordable and pack the maximum punch to deliver results,” Vermaak said.

Vermaak’s passion began with ensuring clean water while also having a positive impact on waterways, and has continued expanding ever since.

He has been working with the practical application of micro-organisms for most of the past decade and his products and developments are currently in extensive use throughout Southern Africa.

The company solves problems through a biochemical approach to treat water ways in the country, while also lowering input costs and volumes.

He also sources quality ingredients locally to boost local business and limit imports.

“Through its courageous, yet unconventional approach, Custom Chemistry is close to becoming the biggest biological company in South Africa, with potential to compete with perhaps even join forces with the biggest companies in the world… solving some of the planet’s most pressing challenges,” Vermaak said.

Vermaak founded his business in 2020 and is self funded.

With a staff complement of 20 employees, Vermaak said, “The company is expanding at an exponential rate, which gives us the opportunity to create jobs for those with the necessary skills and commitment to the impact we aim to achieve. We are also focused on informing and educating those we encounter, from the general public to big multinationals, about the unparallelled potential behind our science, making our technology as accessible as possible to enable others to build on what we do, and even make their own products incorporating our biochemical ingredients.”

From 2009-2014, he worked as a biologist in fish health.

In 2015, he entered the biotech space and started working for different companies that uses biologicals for different applications.

BUSINESS REPORT