Standard Bank revolutionises operations by upgrading SME platform

Standard Bank has announced that it launched an enhanced version of its SimplyBLU platform. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The country’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank has announced that it launched an enhanced version of its SimplyBLU platform, providing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) with a seamless all-in-one solution for payments and business management.

The newly improved SimplyBLU solution integrates payments, inventory management, and e-commerce into one platform, offering businesses unmatched flexibility and control across multiple channels, with the added benefit of full visibility and access to business insights and reports at no extra cost.

SimplyBLU consolidates everything into one powerful solution, allowing businesses to manage their brick-and-mortar, online, and mobile sales effortlessly, all while gaining valuable insights into their operations for better decision-making.

“What we are doing with this new and enhanced SimplyBLU platform is turn possibilities into opportunities for the vibrant businesses that power Africa’s economy, by giving them a truly all-in-one experience,” Norman Nyawo, the Head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa said.

“With your point-of-sale (POS) device or android card machine, you have payment capabilities, stock inventory, and the ability to accept QR payments like Snapscan. But at the same time, it will integrate with your e-commerce business, making all of your transactions, whether in-store or online, connected. Your inventory is updated in real-time, whether a customer buys in-store or on your website. This is all accessible from the SimplyBLU merchant app, allowing you to manage everything remotely,” Nyawo added.

Available on Android with iOS imminent, the SimplyBLU merchant app allows merchants to not only manage their operations on the go but also handle payments and sales directly, ensuring that their businesses continue to run smoothly, even when they are not physically present.

Merchants can also view daily, weekly, and monthly reports directly through the merchant app.

“With the SimplyBLU merchant app, we have made it easier than ever for business owners to stay connected to their operations, transact remotely, and gain valuable insights into their businesses,” said Nyawo.

“Now, you can monitor sales, accept payments via your phone and manage stock and inventory all from your mobile device. In addition, with the built-in reporting and insights, businesses get full visibility of their performance – anytime, anywhere. All at the tip of their fingers,” he said.

The upgraded SimplyBLU android card machine / POS device also features a built-in barcode scanner and payment solution, eliminating the need for a traditional till system. With this advanced functionality, SMEs can scan products directly through the android card machine / POS device, track sales, and update stock levels in real time.

This leads to significant cost savings as businesses no longer need to invest in separate till systems or additional hardware.

The result is a more streamlined operation that cuts down costs while boosting efficiencies.

The new and improved SimplyBLU offering, merchants can now:

Transact and manage their business on the go via the Merchant app on their mobile device:

Accept multiple payment methods (Card, QR, Cash) and track performance real-time.

Track business expenses and business performance

Monitor sales in real time

Gain full business visibility and insights through detailed reports

Manage inventory and stock remotely

Android card machine / POS device:

Accept multiple payment methods (Card, QR, Cash) and track performance real-time

Built-in barcode scanner linked to the SimplyBLU payment system

Streamline operations and reduce operating costs

Get instant alerts about business and customer activity

Integrate an online store directly with the POS system and merchant app

The bank said that the improved SimplyBLU offering is also built with security as a top priority.

The platform uses advanced encryption to safeguard every transaction, ensuring that businesses can operate with confidence knowing that customer data and payments are fully protected.

“SimplyBLU is all about giving businesses a single proposition that works across all channels, with us partnering with the businesses as they start, manage, and grow their operations. Whether it is a POS device, mobile phone, or e-commerce site - everything is interconnected, giving businesses the tools that they need to manage their operations from one platform, with full visibility and free access to valuable business insights,” said Nyawo.

Norman Nyawo, the Head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa. Image: Supplied.

BUSINESS REPORT