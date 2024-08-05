Women in Wine launches exclusive range at Shoprite

Women in Wine, a small enterprise in South Africa fully owned, controlled, and managed by a broad base of women, has uncorked a new range of wines exclusively available at Shoprite and Shoprite LiquorShops nationwide.

Beverly Farmer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women in Wine, says the partnership with Shoprite goes beyond just making their wines accessible.

“It’s a collaboration that celebrates diversity, innovation, and the power of black women-owned enterprises. We’re deeply thankful to Shoprite for embracing small businesses like ours.”

Founded by 20 professional black women from diverse backgrounds in viticulture, Women in Wine marks a shift in the traditionally male-dominated wine industry, committed to opening doors for women, including vineyard workers and their families.

Advocating for women’s inclusion in leadership roles, Women in Wine have established the Farm Worker Women’s Trust, collaborating with strategic partners to identify on-the-job training opportunities, and currently benefiting approximately 200 female vineyard workers.

One of those women is Ursula Vriesenhof, who started as a picker on one of the farms, advanced to working in the cellar, and eventually moved into an administrative role.

“I was exposed to industry events and related training, significantly boosting my confidence and advancing my career prospects,” says Vriesenhof. “Now, I’ve come full circle—I’m back in the vineyards, but this time as a supervisor.”

In December 2023, Women in Wine achieved a significant milestone by securing a listing with Shoprite for its Natural Sweet range.

“Comprising a trio of red, white, and rosé wines, this collection offers customers a refreshing wine experience featuring natural sweetness and versatile flavours that embodies freshness and fruitiness, making it the perfect choice for everyday enjoyment,” says Farmer.

“Each bottle tells a story, urging you to savour and elevate each moment. Our labels, developed in partnership with Shoprite, honor the wine’s character and craftsmanship, celebrating the invaluable role of female producers,” she says.

BUSINESS REPORT