Food Lover’s launches the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership

Food Lover’s Market, a privately owned retailer, is launching the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership for the third consecutive year. Photo: Jack Lestrade

Food Lover’s Market has opened entries for social entrepreneurs to join the company as a supplier.

Food Lover’s Market, a privately owned retailer, is launching the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership for the third consecutive year.

This programme is an opportunity for aspiring social entrepreneurs to join the company as a supplier, and entries open this week and close on April 17, the retailer said.

While applications opened this week, a free-to-attend introductory webinar will be held on March 22. This webinar is designed to assist aspiring applicants in asking any questions about the application process.

Food Lover’s Market said it is interested in social enterprises that at the core of their business, positively impact their communities.

The retailer added that it also intends to prioritise applications from businesses that will add value to the Food Lover’s Market shopping experience.

These include smallholder farmers, freight businesses, commercial services, and produce and products that sit within in-store departments such as bakery, confectionery, groceries and liquor.

Some of the requirements to apply include that the business should have been operational for 12 months; the business should show financial stability; and the business should have a business plan showcasing successful implementation.

Terri Coppin-Harris, culture and communication manager for the Food Lover’s Market Group, says, “We are deeply passionate about our communities, and Seeds of Change is a natural extension of this.”

BUSINESS REPORT