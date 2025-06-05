Road Freight Association clarifies AARTO rollout is not imminent

The Road Freight Association (RFA) said it takes note of the various rumours circulated on some social media platforms that AARTO (the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) is due to roll out from midnight tomorrow night, Friday 6 June. Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said in a statement on Thursday that this was highly improbable.

Kelly explained, "We have seen these sorts of announcements over a number of years, and the latest announcements seem to be fuelled by reports coming from media outside of South Africa."

There was a press release issued by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which is the organisation that would roll out AARTO, and their last communiqué was that AARTO would be rolled out in October 2025. To date, we have not seen anything confirming that that is going to happen, and definitely no communication about a roll-out now, this first week of June 2025.