Road Freight Association clarifies AARTO rollout is not imminent
The Road Freight Association (RFA) said it takes note of the various rumours circulated on some social media platforms that AARTO (the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) is due to roll out from midnight tomorrow night, Friday 6 June. Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said in a statement on Thursday that this was highly improbable.
Kelly explained, "We have seen these sorts of announcements over a number of years, and the latest announcements seem to be fuelled by reports coming from media outside of South Africa."
There was a press release issued by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which is the organisation that would roll out AARTO, and their last communiqué was that AARTO would be rolled out in October 2025. To date, we have not seen anything confirming that that is going to happen, and definitely no communication about a roll-out now, this first week of June 2025.
RFA wrote comprehensive feedback to both the Department of Transport and the RTIA in 2019 on the then proposed regulations. To date, the Association has not received feedback in terms of that, neither written nor verbal, nor has the Association seen any new regulations which would be required - given the type of feedback that was given to the RTIA and the tremendous pushback that came from the general public.
"Until such time as those regulations or new regulations are published, it is highly improbable that AARTO would be rolled out in its form as it stood in 2019. The Association urges the RTIA to respond to our comments and proposals, because the 2019 version of AARTO would not be in any way beneficial to either fleet operators, private drivers, private vehicle owners, or the economy. Furthermore, the Association suggests that any query should be forwarded to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency, as they and they alone would be able to confirm any date of implementation," Kelly said.
