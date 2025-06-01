Scatec wins major battery storage project in South Africa

Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec ASA has been named the preferred bidder for the 123 MW/492 MWh Haru Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in South Africa

Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec has been named the preferred bidder for the 123 MW/492 MWh Haru Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in South Africa by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, as part of the third bid window of the country’s Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

Under a 15-year agreement, Scatec will receive payments for providing storage capacity to the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA), which will use the capacity to stabilise the national grid. The project, with an estimated capital expenditure of R2.2 billion, will be financed through 90% non-recourse project debt and 10% equity from the owners. Scatec’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts account for approximately 80% of the total capex.

“This award strengthens our position as a leading renewable energy provider in South Africa,” said Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog. “Battery storage is critical to the energy transition, and we are committed to driving progress in our core markets.”

The project builds on Scatec’s experience with hybrid solar and battery storage projects at Kenhardt and the ongoing Mogobe BESS project. “Dispatchable energy and robust grid infrastructure are vital for South Africa’s sustainable energy future,” said Alberto Gambacorta, the general manager and EVP for Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec.

Scatec will hold a 50.01% equity stake in the project, with Stanlib’s Greenstreet and Redstreet Funds owning 44.99% and a Community Trust holding 5%. Scatec will also provide EPC, operations and maintenance (O&M), and asset management services. The project, located in the Free State Province, is expected to reach commercial close by the end of Q1 2026.

