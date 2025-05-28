National energy month: priorities and challenges for a secure energy future

Yellow Door Energy’s hybrid solar installation at Waterberg Boerdery farm in Limpopo, one of the largest growers and suppliers of potatoes in South Africa. Image: Supplied.

Driven by bold policy reforms, improving Eskom performance and a surge in public and private renewable energy projects, South Africa's energy landscape is undergoing a dramatic turnaround, moving from crippling power shortages to a more resilient and diversified energy system The energy transition's rewards National Energy Month creates a moment to reflect on these gains, as well as other signs of progress.

The energy transition has created thousands of jobs, and the Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) has thus far supported 3,657 unemployed learners with access to energy sector programmes. South Africa's energy crisis has primed the country to take advantage of global energy trends. One example is the growing affordability and capacity of battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions. These make it more feasible for industrial, commercial, and public sector players to adopt hybrid energy solutions by combining several energy sources.

Over 4,400 megawatts (MW) of commercial and residential solar panels were installed locally by 2023, according to PwC. By mid-2024, the amount of installed rooftop solar exceeded the output of Eskom's largest coal-fired power station. Additionally, large-scale solar sites added 2,287 MW. Wind energy is another key contributor, generating over 46,480 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually.

Energy demands have also fast-tracked crucial policy development. The new energy wheeling framework approved in March by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) will enable renewables to provide clean and affordable energy to the country. Building the new energy future

These factors contribute to a robust local energy market, of which Yellow Door Energy (YDE) is an active participant. Having already helped build and manage energy sites in the Middle East and South Africa, YDE is excited to be a part of South Africa's energy story and use its experience to create cost savings, reliable power, and lower carbon emissions. For example, we partnered with a large commercial farm in Limpopo to establish over 3,200 solar panels and BESS units, producing 3,400 megawatt-hours of clean electricity in the first year of operation and reducing carbon emissions by 3.5 million kilograms.

YDE is also helping large customers establish on-site photovoltaic capacity, battery storage, and solar wheeling. In March 2025, we signed a 24.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power purchase agreement with cement powerhouse PPC, destined to produce 57.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy during the first year of operation and removing 59,800 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually from PPC's operations. YDE also signed a 24.5 MWp solar power purchase agreement with POWERX, the first licensed private sector electricity trader in South Africa.

Investments in energy create employment. This past April, YDE and Actis Acts, a charitable organisation under global sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, officially launched Project YDE Lumen30. This exciting project will train thirty qualified youths in solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, and it will also provide a solar power plant to a local community centre, at no cost.

Our mission at Yellow Door Energy is clear: to provide South African industries with affordable, reliable and innovative renewable energy solutions that solve challenges and unlock lasting value. We’re not just keeping the lights on—we’re powering transformation. SA's exciting energy future Clean and abundant energy is one of the pillars of the 21st century.

Yellow Door Energy enables emerging economies to generate electricity reliably, efficiently, and sustainably. While parts of the world are still waking up to this trend, South Africa is among the leaders, creating a change that will resonate for generations. National Energy Month is an opportunity to celebrate that change.

Next year, there will be even more to celebrate as we tackle the priorities and challenges for a secure energy future. Forbes Padayachee is the CEO of Yellow Door Energy South Africa.

