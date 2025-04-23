Powering a just transition for people, planet and prosperity

For the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), every day is Earth Day. Image: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers

Each year on April 22, the world pauses to mark Earth Day — a moment to reflect on our collective relationship with the planet. For the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), every day is Earth Day. Still, this global observance provides a vital opportunity to take stock, deepen reflection, and recommit to a world that is fair and just, a task of which we must undertake for posterity through a transition that must centre not only on people, but also on the health of the planet that sustains us and all of life.

As the PCC, our role is to provide an evidence-based platform to support South Africa’s shift to a low-emissions, climate-resilient, and more equal economy. We do this through robust research, broad and meaningful stakeholder engagement, and also independent oversight of national climate commitments. Our work is rooted in the belief that the climate crisis is not just an environmental challenge, but a fundamental development challenge, with far-reaching implications for jobs, livelihoods, health, and justice. Charting the Path to Net Zero by 2050 South Africa’s commitment to net zero by 2050 will require bold shifts across the economy — including a move from coal to renewables in electricity, cleaner fuels and mass transit in transport, and decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, and mining. The agriculture sector must also cut methane emissions and improve land use through better stewardship. Any residual emissions will need to be balanced through carbon removal efforts, including nature-based solutions like reforestation. These transitions will not be easy. They raise tough questions about industrial competitiveness, economic restructuring, energy security, and climate finance.

Recognising this, the PCC launched the Net Zero Pathways Programme, focused on developing climate-informed economic strategies through science, modelling, and deep dialogue with government, business, labour, and civil society. Across the country, we are seeing communities begin to lead this change: from coal workers seeking new opportunities, to youth innovators building green enterprises, to municipalities investing in sustainable infrastructure. Yet this is just the beginning. The road ahead requires all sectors of society to align around a shared vision and pathway. As we navigate this complex transition, the Just Transition Framework is clear on how we must not allow the costs of change to fall unfairly on those least equipped to bear them. A truly just transition must be deliberate in protecting and uplifting workers in declining industries, supporting affected communities, and addressing the vulnerabilities of women, youth, disabled and the poor. It means planning for transitions with retraining opportunities, building resilient local economies, and enhancing social protection mechanisms. The PCC’s work is centred on building an inclusive transition — one that delivers climate resilience and equity.

Building Resilience in a Warming World Climate change is already here — and it’s intensifying. South Africa is increasingly experiencing extreme weather events, from devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to record-breaking heat in our urban centres. For many communities, the climate crisis is not abstract — it is a daily reality. So, it is important for us to act now. The PCC recently completed a review of South Africa’s disaster risk management system, identifying strong legislative frameworks, but also serious implementation gaps, particularly at the local level. Municipalities — often the first responders — need better resources, clearer mandates, and stronger coordination.

We are now developing a Just Adaptation and Resilience Investment Plan, aimed at unlocking finance for critical adaptation interventions, while strengthening institutional capacity and early warning systems. Climate resilience must be seen as a public good — essential for development, dignity, and disaster preparedness. Earth Day: A Call to Action This year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” resonates with the PCC’s mission and the belief that climate action is about empowering people — to shape decisions, hold institutions accountable, an opportunity for businesses to accelerate a culture for corporate climate action, and drive change from the ground up.

We reaffirm our commitment to a just transition that delivers on both environmental integrity and social justice by accelerating low-carbon energy development — investing in solar, wind, and clean technologies that reduce emissions and create green jobs. At the same time, it is necessary for the transition to support skills development and reskilling for workers, especially in communities affected by the decline of fossil fuels. The journey to net zero is not only about reducing emissions. It’s about building a society where all people — especially the most vulnerable — can thrive in a changing climate. Earth Day must mark not just a moment of reflection but a point of no return in building a just, climate-resilient South Africa for all. Climate action is not optional, but it is a moral imperative, an economic necessity, and an opportunity to reimagine the future. If we harness our collective power with courage and compassion, South Africa can become a global model of a fair, inclusive, and climate-smart transition. Dorah Modise- Executive Director, Presidential Climate Commission.