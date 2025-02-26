World-touring SolarButterfly, a Tesla, makes historic stop at SA's first off-grid EV station

The SolarButterfly, a Tesla Model X towing a solar-powered mobile home, visited South Africa’s first off-grid electric vehicle charging station in Wolmaransstad, in the North West province of South Africa, earlier this week.

The stop came on Monday as Eskom reinstated stage 6 load shedding, underscoring ongoing power challenges in the country.

The SolarButterfly, which began its global journey in May 2022, aims to cover six continents and 90 countries by December 2025 to promote renewable energy and combat climate change.

Its 40 square metres of solar “wings” generate up to 7 kilowatts (kW) of power, with additional panels boosting output to 14 kW, enough for a 220-kilometre range, Zero Carbon Charge (CHARGE) announced in a statement earlier this week.

For longer trips or cloudy days, it relies on EV charging stations like the one run by CHARGE in Wolmaransstad, opened in November 2024. The station, powered by solar panels and battery storage, charged the SolarButterfly’s 100 kWh battery from 6% to 91% at an average rate of 75 kW, despite recent heavy rain.

CHARGE said its chargers can deliver up to 240 kW, outpacing most public chargers in South Africa, which typically offer 50–150 kW. The visit coincided with the SolarButterfly’s South African leg, which started in Cape Town on February 9 and will end in Durban on March 10.

Joubert Roux, CHARGE’s executive chairman, said the station is part of a planned network of 120 off-grid facilities across South Africa’s major routes, set for completion within 18 months. He explained that the project aims to ease pressure on Eskom’s coal-heavy grid and cut transport emissions, noting that an EV charged via Eskom emits 5.8 tonnes of CO₂ yearly, compared to 4.4 tonnes for a petrol car.