13.5 MWp solar plant boosts Atlantis Foundries' energy security

Comprising more than 20 000 panels, the system is designed to generate over 20 000 MWh annually and save more than 21,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Atlantis Foundries, a leading African foundry, unveiled a massive embedded solar generation plant today in partnership with Energy Partners, as load shedding once again disrupts South African industries.

The launch aims to bolster energy security for the export-heavy manufacturer.

The 13.5 MWp facility, equipped with over 20 000 solar panels, will generate more than 20 000 MWh annually, covering 20% of the foundry’s power needs. At current Eskom tariffs, this translates to savings of over R35 million per year. The project also cuts CO₂ emissions by 21 000 tons annually, critical for a company responsible for 2% of AGOA exports and 4% of South Africa’s EU trade, facing growing international carbon regulations.

“This project is a blueprint for manufacturers hit by the energy crisis,” said Energy Partners CEO Manie de Waal. “It reduces grid reliance and boosts resilience.”

He further said load shedding or not, there is no doubt that South African businesses need to take charge of their energy future. Large manufacturers can secure their own power, reduce costs and meet international sustainability standards.