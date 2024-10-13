Eskom's 44% price hike threatens green future

The increases can impact renewable energy adoption and integration, according to Daniel Novitzkas, Chairman at Specno. Picture: Henk Kruger/ Independent Newspapers.

The national state utility’s recent proposal for a 44% increase in electricity prices will not only put extra strain on consumers in the country but could also pose a challenge to South Africa's energy market reform.

The increases can impact renewable energy adoption and integration, according to Daniel Novitzkas, the chairman at Specno.

“Open Access Energy, in collaboration with Specno, emphasised that while Eskom’s justification for the hike hinges on covering generation, transmission, and distribution costs, the move could potentially hamper the progress made in promoting a liberalised and diversified energy market. This market transformation, which gained momentum following President Ramaphosa’s 2021 announcement lifting the licensing threshold for private electricity generation to 100 MW, was a critical step in encouraging private investments and easing pressure on Eskom’s grid,” Novitzkas said.

He further added, “Without addressing the underlying reticulation issues in the energy distribution and management system, a number of policy shifts may not fully deliver on their promise. While renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are substantially cheaper than traditional baseload generation from coal and other fossil fuels, the benefits can be nullified by inefficiencies in energy transactions and incorrect billing.”

Meanwhile, Gerjo Hoffman, the CEO at Open Access Energy (OAE), said renewable energy IPPs currently offer a project pipeline of approximately 133 GW, and their energy is around 30% cheaper than Eskom’s wholesale price.

The anticipated hike could see a greater number of municipalities and consumers turning to IPPs for more cost-effective energy solutions.

“The challenge lies in ensuring that these transactions are accurately managed and billed,” Hoffman said.

Novitzkas further stated, "In response to these challenges, South Africa’s energy market has seen technological advancements with the development of local software solutions such as Amptera and Energypro. These platforms, developed by a Cape Town-based tech company OAE, offers a streamlined solution for energy producers and buyers, providing real-time transaction capabilities while mitigating the risks of incorrect billing. The George Local Municipality has already piloted Amptera, showcasing its potential to enhance energy transaction management at the municipal level.“

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously acknowledged the potential of these technological innovations in supporting the government’s vision for a diverse and inclusive energy market.

“The proposed Eskom price hike has thus put a spotlight on the need for a robust and efficient energy distribution network. By embracing software innovations and supporting municipal-level solutions, South Africa can continue to diversify its energy mix, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and achieve energy security without burdening consumers with unsustainable cost increases,” Novitzkas said.

The upcoming National Energy Regulator of South Africa hearings will be a critical juncture for stakeholders to address these concerns and propose strategies that balance Eskom’s financial sustainability with the broader goals of a liberalized and consumer-friendly energy market.

In recent weeks, a wave of relief has washed over South African consumers, with two significant developments providing much-needed optimism amid persistent economic challenges.

A decrease in interest rates and a fifth consecutive reduction in fuel prices have brightened the financial landscape for many.

These decreases in the cost-of-living for consumers, however, can easily be undone if Eskom is granted permission to impose the tariff increases.

Neil Roets, the CEO of Debt Rescue, said the celebratory mood is overshadowed by a foreboding challenge looming on the horizon.

Roets emphasised the severity of the situation, drawing attention to the more than 500% increase in electricity prices over the past 16 years.

"Expecting consumers to bear the brunt of Eskom's operational failure while already reeling from the country’s cost-of-living crisis is simply untenable," he said, warning of dire socio-economic consequences that could ensue from such significant increases.

“Millions of households are hovering on the brink of financial ruin, with 55% of the population living below the national upper poverty line," Roets said.

BUSINESS REPORT