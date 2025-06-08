UD Trucks opens state-of-the-art dealership in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal

Koichi Ito, President and CEO of UD Trucks this facility reflects their commitment to customers in Southern Africa.

UD Trucks Southern Africa, in partnership with Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), officially opened a state-of-the-art dealership facility in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

UD Trucks Southern Africa said that this strategic development follows the successful 2023 launch of UD Trucks’ flagship dealership in Cape Town and is part of UD Trucks’ journey to expand and upgrade the customer support for the future, signalling the continued investment drive in customer experience and dealer partnerships across the region for customer success.

The official opening was attended by global and regional leadership from UD Trucks, including Koichi Ito, the president and CEO of UD Trucks Corporation, who travelled from Japan to support this significant milestone. Also in attendance was Fabrice Gorlier, Senior Vice President of UD Trucks International Sales, and Filip Van den Heede, managing director of UD Trucks Southern Africa.

Sean Singleton, franchise director at CMH, said they value their longstanding relationship with UD Trucks and are proud to represent a brand that consistently delivers on quality and reliability. “UD Trucks is not just a supplier - it’s a partner in progress. This investment underscores our shared commitment to innovation, customer service, and growth in the KwaZulu-Natal region.”

Singleton said the newly upgraded CMH Commercial Pinetown facility spans approximately 28 000 square metres and features 13 fully equipped service bays, a modern, welcoming customer-reception area, and a driver lounge offering inclusive amenities for both male and female drivers. “Its design and layout embody UD Trucks’ brand promise of ‘Going the Extra Mile’ and reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering a smart, modern, customer-centric experience.”

Ito said this facility reflects their commitment to customers in Southern Africa. “It showcases how UD Trucks continues to innovate, invest, and grow in key markets, together with strong partners like CMH. This year we celebrate 90 years since UD Trucks was founded - a momentous occasion that reminds us of our challenger DNA.”

Ito added that throughout UD Trucks history, it had continually challenged the status quo and pursued continuous improvement. “Seeing this mindset embraced by our dealers in South Africa is both affirming and inspiring.”

Gorlier said this investment in UD Trucks's retail network went beyond infrastructure growth; it is a transformation" that enables their dealers and eventually customers to thrive. “The investments represent longevity, trust, growth, and ultimately a better life for people - who experience the uniqueness of the UD brand and drive its success.”