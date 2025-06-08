South Africa's Independent Transmission Projects Programme: Key progress and future plans

Wind turbines lined up at Rietkloof Wind Farm. According to the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019) and Eskom’s Transmission Development Plan (TDP 2024–2033), over 14 000 km of new transmission lines are required within the next decade to accommodate an additional 53 GW of generation capacity.

South Africa’s Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE) and National Treasury have announced significant strides in the Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) Programme, a public-private partnership aimed at revolutionising the nation’s transmission infrastructure.

The initiative seeks to unlock billions in investment, accelerate economic growth, and support the country’s energy transition by modernizing its overstretched power grid.

According to the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019) and Eskom’s Transmission Development Plan (TDP 2024–2033), over 14 000 km of new transmission lines are required within the next decade to accommodate an additional 53 GW of generation capacity. With the current grid expansion lagging at an inadequate pace, the government aims to construct at least 1 400 km of lines annually to ensure energy security and economic stability.

"Government is acting deliberately, and decisively to partner with the private sector to assist the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) to accelerate the rollout of the transmission infrastructure to enable economic growth and the addition of the renewable energy capacity," DEE and Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

They said the government has made notable progress since the programme’s inception. A global market sounding exercise conducted between December 2024 and February 2025 garnered over 130 responses from local and international developers, financiers, and manufacturers. Key findings highlighted strong interest in partnerships, with 44% of local respondents planning collaborations with global entities. Stakeholders agreed there was a need for a stable regulatory environment and a predictable project pipeline to ensure investment and supply chain readiness.

"Risks identified included permitting, Right of Way, and supply chain constraints, which will be proactively mitigated through upfront government measures, drawing on global best practice," they said.

On March 28, 2025, a landmark Ministerial Determination was gazetted, designating the DEE as the procurer and the NTCSA as the buyer under Transmission Services Agreements (TSAs). The determination outlined a 1 164 km project scope of 400kV transmission lines across the Northern Cape, North-West, and Gauteng, with procurement adhering to fair and competitive tendering processes.

Further advancing the programme, draft Electricity Transmission Regulations were gazetted for public comment on April 3, 2025. These regulations establish transparent cost recovery mechanisms, defined regulatory approval processes, and enforceable project implementation frameworks to ensure the programme’s bankability. Following the close of public consultations on May 22, 2025, the DEE is finalising the regulations for promulgation, DEE and Treasury said.

Structured Procurement Timeline

The Independent Power Producer (IPP) Office, leveraging its proven expertise in energy procurement, will oversee the ITP’s Phase 1 tender process. A pre-qualification tender (Request for Qualification) is set for July to shortlist capable bidders, followed by a Request for Proposals by November. "These timelines provide developers with sufficient lead time for due diligence and consortium formation, ensuring a robust and credible procurement process," they said.

Innovative Financing Solutions

To bridge South Africa’s infrastructure funding gap, the government, in collaboration with the World Bank, is developing a Credit Guarantee Vehicle (CGV). Operating as a licensed non-life insurance company, the CGV aims to mobilize private capital and support the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) decarbonisation goals.

"A draft Information Memorandum (formal offer via private placement of shares in the CGV) which provide granular details on how the CGV 4 of 4 will operate has been developed and will be shared with our development partners. Following the sharing of the Information Memorandum, the team will in July 2025 engage in one-on-one discussion with the identified development partners who expressed interest in participating in phase one of the CGV. It is envisaged that the CGV will become operational in 2026," the statement said.

Looking ahead, the government reaffirms that a programmatic, multi-phase ITP rollout will follow the Phase 1 tender, ensuring a clear pipeline of future bid windows to:

• Stimulate industrialisation, support local manufacturing, and build domestic technical capability.

• Enable continuous improvement in procurement design and risk allocation.

• Foster market depth, investor confidence, and price discovery.

