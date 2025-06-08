Economic impact of the Comrades Marathon on South Africa

Tourism and hospitality industry and economists believe that the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday will provide an economic boost to the KZN and South African economies. Image: Comrades Marathon/Facebook

Tourism and hospitality industry and economists believe that the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday will provide an economic boost to the KZN and South African economies. Brett Tungay, East coast chairperson for the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), said that the Comrades marathon has a huge impact on the KZN hospitality and tourism and the KZN economy. “In Pietermaritzburg, most of the occupancies have been reported as fully booked, which is great news. We all expect a great turnout for Durban with both local and international arrivals. Comrades is not just a KZN event; it really impacts people from across South Africa.”

Tungay added this is great news for sports and events tourism. “This is something that we have been pushing for as events and sports tourism gives a huge boost for the tourism and hospitality sector. We recently had a major event with the Nedbank Cup final in May between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. It was a huge event for KZN; restaurants, retailers, and accommodation were fully booked. So the Comrades Marathon is also going to be huge, and we are expecting to be very busy. We do need international arrivals as numbers have been down since the Covid 19 pandemic and events like this boost international arrivals.” Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson Fedhasa, said that the Comrades Marathon is one of South Africa’s most iconic sporting events and plays a vital role in driving tourism.

“Each year, it attracts thousands of runners, supporters, and families from around the country and the world. This influx of visitors boosts demand for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, tour services, and transport – creating a ripple effect across the local and regional economy. It’s not just about race day – it’s about the extended stays, pre- and post-race travel, post-race dining and celebrations, and the vibrant atmosphere that energises the entire hospitality sector. Anderson added that the Comrades Marathon is a brilliant catalyst for the tourism and hospitality industry. “It fills accommodations, packs out restaurants, and showcases South Africa's warm hospitality to both locals and international guests. Beyond the economic boost, it gives destinations like Durban and Pietermaritzburg a valuable platform to market themselves globally. Visitors often extend their stay to explore other attractions in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond, amplifying the tourism spend. Importantly, it also creates temporary and permanent job opportunities across tourism-related services – from event logistics to food vendors, tour guides, and more.”

Anderson said that large-scale events like the Comrades Marathon, the Cape Epic, or international rugby and cricket sporting events are powerful tourism drivers. “They not only bring in international visitors but also elevate South Africa’s global profile as a dynamic, welcoming, and world-class destination. The more successful events we host, the more we can stimulate local economies, create jobs, and diversify our tourism offerings. They give people a reason to travel here – and often, once they experience the country, they return for leisure holidays, business, or further sporting events. Major events are a smart, sustainable way to grow tourism and showcase South Africa’s unique spirit.” Umhlanga Tourism chairperson Jeannie Sarno said that the office is looking forward to welcoming the annual Comrades Marathon and the influx of visitors it brings to the area.

"It’s not just runners that attend the Comrades; they travel with friends, supporters, coaches, and even family. The majority of our establishments are fully booked, and this is a great relief to the tourism-related businesses who have had low bookings for March and April this year." Sarno added she encourages the community to continue to be welcoming to our visitors and helpful to assist when it comes to recommendations of restaurants and tourism attractions for the days leading to the run and the days after. “Many families allow the runners to “do their thing” on the pre- and post-race, and the families enjoy the sites and attractions in and around Umhlanga.” Waldo Krugell, an economics professor at the North-West University (NWU) and a previous Comrades Marathon runner, said that he always gets excited during Comrades weekend.

"There is a clear positive economic impact. Previous research indicates that it contributes significantly to the provincial economy. It is not only the athletes, but the supporters that travel along and frequently stay longer as well. Comrades has a larger impact on the local economy than many similar sport events, and this is attributed to the specialised nature of the event."