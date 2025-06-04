How solar energy is improving healthcare in rural areas

Sister Poppy Vilakazi with Solar power unit. Image: Supplied.

Bestmed Medical Scheme has solidified its partnership with the non-profit organisation Unjani Clinic, making significant strides in healthcare delivery across the Eastern Cape and Free State regions. Through generous donations, including an ultrasound machine and a solar power unit, Bestmed is addressing two pressing challenges: maternal health and power instability that have crippled healthcare services in rural areas. This latest initiative follows Bestmed's earlier contributions of two innovative Health Pods, launched in 2022 and 2023, which have collectively served over 3,600 patients in George and surrounding areas in the Western Cape, as well as the community between Dewetsdorp and Wepener in the Free State.

These efforts reflect Bestmed’s commitment to enhancing primary healthcare accessibility and affordability in rural settings. Advancing maternal health in Sterkspruit According to a recent report from the Commission for Gender Equality, the Eastern Cape faces significant challenges in delivering quality healthcare services to women, particularly concerning maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

Sister Nandipha Nyelimane with Ultrasound unit. Image: Supplied.

Factors such as inadequate infrastructure and healthcare worker shortages contribute to this dilemma, especially in remote areas. However, the donation of an ultrasound machine at the Unjani Clinic in Sterkspruit has brought transformative changes to maternal healthcare in the region. "The ultrasound machine has enabled us to detect abnormalities early in pregnancies, leading to safer births and healthier babies," Sister Nandipha Nyelimane, a dedicated nurse at the clinic, said.

Keeping clinics running amid power cuts Frequent power outages have emerged as a formidable obstacle to healthcare delivery across South Africa. Communities reliant on consistent electricity supply have witnessed essential services compromised, exacerbating the challenges faced by healthcare facilities—particularly in remote locations like Kopanong. Bestmed's provision of a solar power unit has proven vital in ensuring uninterrupted patient care at the local Unjani Clinic.

"It’s not just about keeping the lights on. We’ve reduced operational stress and can now focus more on patient care without worrying about electricity bills or outages," Sister Poppy Vilakazi said. Health Pods: A lifeline for underserved communities The Health Pods established in George and Dewetsdorp are proving to be essential lifelines for local populations. In 2024 alone, the George Health Pod has treated over 2,860 patients from Thembalethu, a township housing more than 44,000 residents with only two public clinics available.

Simultaneously, the Dewetsdorp Health Pod has successfully catered to over 760 patients, significantly reducing travel times and healthcare costs for many families. "While the numbers are impressive, the true impact lies in the stories of lives improved," Madelein O’Connell, Executive for Marketing, Sales and Corporate Relations at Bestmed Medical Scheme said. "In overcrowded or remote areas, Health Pods are more than facilities—they are lifelines."

Residents in both regions have reported substantial improvements in several health services, particularly reproductive healthcare including pap smears and family planning. Additionally, the Health Pods have elevated health awareness in the community by organising TB screenings and Mom and Baby expos, leading to nominations for the 'Best Healthcare Facility' award—testament to the partnership's tangible results. In Dewetsdorp, the local Health Pod has not only reduced clinic operational costs but has also significantly improved healthcare access for residents who previously faced long journeys for basic services.