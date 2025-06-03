How stablecoins are rapidly reshaping Africa’s money sovereignty

A notable evolution among African governments has been the significant strides in digital asset regulation. Image: File.

The recent 2025 Africa CEO Forum marked a turning point in digital finance discussions, as business and policy leaders highlighted the growing role of stablecoins and digital assets in shaping monetary sovereignty, cross-border trade and financial inclusion across the continent. This was according to Gillian Darko, Chief of Staff and Director of Strategy at Yellow Card, who noted that while discussions at last year’s Africa CEO Forum largely revolved around the speculative potential of blockchain, this year's event marked a decisive shift, from theoretical discourse to strategy-driven implementation. “In previous years, conversations focused on blockchain’s possibilities, but in 2025, the emphasis was on practical applications, particularly in the realms of stablecoins and AI. The discussion revealed that financial innovation, including digital currencies, is increasingly viewed as foundational to governance and public service delivery.” she said.

This perspective was reinforced by Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Samuel Nartey George, who emphasised that the future of governance must incorporate digital currencies and AI to enhance transparency and efficiency. A tangible reality Darko said that these sentiments resonated across the forum, reinforcing how digital tools have evolved from niche, frontier technologies to central economic instruments, underscoring the fact that stablecoins is not just a theoretical concept. but is already a tangible reality in countries like Nigeria and Ghana and other emerging markets in Africa.

A notable evolution among African governments has been the significant strides in digital asset regulation. The Bank of Ghana announced that it will commence regulation of stablecoins and digital assets by September 2025, following the draft guidelines issued in August 2024. The finalised framework will introduce licensing requirements, anti-money laundering compliance and joint oversight with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“This shift reflects a broader trend across Africa, where nations like Ghana and Rwanda are being recognised for their investments in digital infrastructure and policy frameworks. This highlighted that cross-border digital alignments, including AI and digital assets, must be a priority, not a luxury, if African governments want sovereign control over future economic levers,” Darko said. “The growing consensus is clear: regulations should support innovation, not stifle it. Ghana’s approach aligns with this sentiment, ensuring that digital finance remains a tool for transparency, efficiency and economic empowerment rather than an unregulated frontier.” Foundational pillar of sovereignty

Given the increased focus on the adoption and regulation of digital assets, stablecoins are quietly emerging as a foundational pillar of sovereignty in Africa. At first glance, stablecoins might seem unrelated to supply chain resilience, but Africa’s sovereignty will depend on how it manages its infrastructure, including payments. “By enabling African companies to transact without relying on volatile local currencies or US dollar dependencies, stablecoins offer a practical solution that aligns seamlessly with Africa’s ambitions for seamless intra-continental payments,” Darko added. “Throughout the Forum, I observed synergies; ways in which this technology could be integrated into broader economic frameworks. The key takeaway remains that Africa must build infrastructure that works for its own unique challenges, rather than adopting external models that don’t fit its realities.”

She added that, across multiple industries, new thinking continues to emerge on how digital assets can be integrated into practical solutions, reinforcing Africa’s financial sovereignty and cross-border efficiency. As these discussions evolve, the question remains: How can different sectors leverage this technology to build resilient, inclusive financial ecosystems? Cater to Africa’s tech -savvy youth

“The next phase in this ecosystem must cater to the growing, tech-savvy youth population in Africa, which is building massive businesses and driving economic expansion. Data published by the International Monetary Fund shows that by 2050, one in four people globally will be African, with consumer expenditure projected to reach billions. This demographic shift demands a financial ecosystem that keeps pace with their ambitions,” Darko said. “As a result, regulation will advance, infrastructure will improve, and digital financial solutions must evolve to support Africa’s next economic leap. The foundation has been laid; now it is about scaling it to match the aspirations of a rapidly growing, digitally sophisticated population.” “The momentum is undeniable as Africa is moving at an unprecedented pace, and witnessing this transformation firsthand is both exciting and inspiring,” Darko said.

Gillian Darko, Chief of Staff and Director of Strategy at Yellow Card. Image: Supplied.