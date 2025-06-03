Bayhead Road upgrade to boost traffic and efficiency at Port of Durban

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has launched a six-month rehabilitation project for Bayhead Road at the Port of Durban, aimed at enhancing road infrastructure, safety, traffic flow, and operational efficiency.

"As a vital link to port terminals, warehouses, and industrial facilities, Bayhead Road handles around 13 000 vehicles daily, nearly half of which are heavy trucks, leading to significant wear, congestion, and safety issues," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project includes milling existing asphalt, laying new asphalt on both carriageways, repairing stormwater structures, and installing road signs and markings.

“Bayhead Road is one of South Africa’s busiest cargo routes, serving major container terminals and the Island View precinct,” said Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, the acting Port Manager. “We’ve developed a traffic management plan to minimize disruptions and ensure smooth operations during construction.”

Traffic will be managed through phased lane closures, alternative routes, clear signage, and traffic officials. TNPA is collaborating with port users, industry associations, and law enforcement to reduce disruptions.

TNPA said the project underscores its commitment to improving the Port of Durban’s infrastructure while maintaining operational continuity.

