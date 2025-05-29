Retailers must tighten cybersecurity as omnichannel strategies expand

Educational institutions have fallen prey to social engineering and spoofing attacks, says the writer. Image: File

In an age where customer experience reigns supreme, South African retailers are increasingly adopting omnichannel strategies to capture the attention and loyalty of consumers. This approach, characterised by a seamless integration of in-store, online, and mobile platforms, offers unparalleled convenience. However, as businesses strive to meet rising consumer expectations, they face a daunting challenge: the growing risks associated with cybersecurity.

Cloete, an industry expert, explains that “omnichannel strategies require extensive customer data collection across multiple touchpoints to deliver a seamless experience.” While this data collection might enrich the customer experience, it simultaneously broadens the attack surface for cybercriminals. The interconnected nature of modern retail creates numerous opportunities for malicious actors to intercept sensitive data shared in real time across various platforms.

Retailers are particularly appealing targets for cybercriminals due to their access to highly valuable personal and financial information. Login credentials, payment card details, and purchase histories are just a few nuggets of gold waiting to be mined. Cybercriminals employ increasingly sophisticated tactics that exploit vulnerabilities within security systems, often seeking out weak points where access can be gained. For many retail businesses, the omnichannel model prioritises ease of access, which can inadvertently lead to a false sense of security.

Cloete cautions against the notion that robust cybersecurity measures might hinder customer experiences. “Restrictions imposed by cybersecurity,” he notes, “may be perceived to conflict with smooth interactions. However, for most consumers, strong security builds confidence and trust.” Moreover, retailers must also contend with the vulnerabilities posed by the third-party services essential to the omnichannel experience.

A notable case occurred in 2022 when pharmacy giant Dis-Chem suffered a cyberattack traceable to a third-party service provider. This breach affected the personal information of over 3.6 million South Africans, vividly illustrating how interconnected technology can become a double-edged sword. “Payment processors, marketing integrations, and customer service tools can introduce security gaps if not properly vetted and monitored,” Cloete explains.

“A breach in any of these systems can compromise customer data, even if the retailer’s own security measures are strong.” The call for retailers is clear: they must rigorously audit all suppliers and software vendors to ensure they are maintaining an adequate security posture. The stakes are high. According to the 2024 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach for South African companies reached a staggering R41 million last year, with business disruption and post-breach response activities accounting for a significant portion of these costs.