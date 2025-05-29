Godongwana congratulates three newly appointed Treasury deputy Directors-Generals
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Image: Independent Newspapers
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has congratulated three newly appointed deputy Directors-General (DDGs) at the National Treasury, marking a significant step in bolstering leadership and institutional stability within the department.
The appointments, announced by Cabinet on Thursday, include Ulrike Britton as DDG for Public Finance, Ogalaletseng Gaarekwe as DDG for Intergovernmental Relations (IGR), and Christopher Axelson as DDG for Tax and Financial Sector Policy.
“These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to maintaining institutional stability while fostering innovation and fresh perspectives,” Godongwana said in a statement. “Strong leadership and a pipeline of talented public service professionals are essential to serving our nation effectively.”
Ulrike Britton, a veteran of the National Treasury since 2006, steps into the role of DDG for Public Finance. She began her career as a Senior Budget Analyst for Housing and most recently served as Acting Head of Policy Coordination in the Office of the Director-General.
Ogalaletseng Gaarekwe, who joined the Treasury in 2009 from the Free State Provincial Treasury, takes on the permanent role of DDG for Intergovernmental Relations. She has been acting in this position after a career that started as a budget analyst in the IGR directorate.
Christopher Axelson, with prior experience in private banking, joined the Treasury in 2012 as Director of Personal Income Tax and Savings. Promoted to Chief Director of Economic Tax Analysis in 2018, he has served as Acting DDG for Tax and Financial Sector Policy since 2023, a role now formalised.
BUSINESS REPORT
Visit: www.businessreport.co.za