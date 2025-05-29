Godongwana congratulates three newly appointed Treasury deputy Directors-Generals

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has congratulated three newly appointed deputy Directors-General (DDGs) at the National Treasury, marking a significant step in bolstering leadership and institutional stability within the department.

The appointments, announced by Cabinet on Thursday, include Ulrike Britton as DDG for Public Finance, Ogalaletseng Gaarekwe as DDG for Intergovernmental Relations (IGR), and Christopher Axelson as DDG for Tax and Financial Sector Policy.

“These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to maintaining institutional stability while fostering innovation and fresh perspectives,” Godongwana said in a statement. “Strong leadership and a pipeline of talented public service professionals are essential to serving our nation effectively.”