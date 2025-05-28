Rising food prices choke South African households

Food basket. South African families are increasingly burdened by soaring food prices, with many unable to afford basic nutrition as costs continue to rise dramatically. Discover the latest insights from the May 2025 Household Affordability Index and what it means for households across the nation. Image: File image

In a stark reflection of the economic pressure faced by South African families, the latest Household Affordability Index for May 2025 revealed an increase in the cost of basic groceries across the country. The report highlighted the ongoing escalation of food prices as well as the widening gap between wages and the rising cost of living, particularly for the poorest households. Compiled monthly by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD), the food index showed that in May 2025, the average cost of a household food basket was R5 466,59. This was a month-on-month increase of 0.9% (R46.29) and a yearly increase of 2.6% (R136.29).

Price movements signal ongoing struggles Of the 44 foods examined, 33 items saw price hikes in May 2025, with several staples experiencing increases of 5% or more. Potatoes, onions, and chicken feet exemplify the troubling trend; the cost of onions alone soared by an alarming 23%. Other notable increases included: Carrots - 8%

Spinach - 5%

Peanut butter - 5%

Conversely, some relief was noted as 11 food items recorded price drops. Rice, tomatoes, and oranges saw significant reductions, with oranges falling by as much as 23%, although these decreases are overshadowed by the overall trend of rising costs. Nutrition under threat

The index further showed that the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet rose to R979.66. "With the Child Support Grant of R560 being 30% below the Food Poverty Line, many families are left struggling to provide adequate nutrition, forcing some to choose between essential food and hygiene products," the PMBEJD stated. Statistics South Africa’s Consumer Price Index indicated food inflation is at 3.3%, with lower-income quintiles experiencing even higher rates of inflation, suggesting that the poorest households are unfairly burdened by rising costs.

Often, essential expenses such as electricity and transport consume over half a worker's net wage, leaving limited funds for food. "The increased cost of living and stagnant wages indicate a looming crisis for many South African families. With essential food items becoming increasingly unaffordable, urgent action is needed to address these disparities and ensure that all citizens can afford basic nutrition and live with dignity. Policymakers must consider these findings, as the implications of inaction could be profound, affecting health, wellbeing, and societal stability," the PMBEJD said. The situation is further complicated by the geographical disparities in food prices. While Johannesburg's basket increased by R51,00, Cape Town recorded the most significant rise at R112,62. In contrast, Springbok residents witnessed the only decrease, highlighting the uneven burden of inflation spread across the country.

Workers While the unemployment rate in the country sits at 32.9%, even those who are employed are struggling. The National Minimum Wage (NMW) is R28.79 per hour, R230.32 for an 8-hour day, R4,836.72 for a 21-day month.

The NMW translates to R1 209.18 per person for a family of four, below the upper-bound poverty line of R1 634 per person monthly. The NMW in South Africa is failing to keep pace with living costs, leaving workers struggling to support their families, especially in black households where one wage often supports four individuals. The food index stated that electricity and transport together consume 56.3% of a worker’s wage. The index further showed that families will underspend on food by 45%, with only R2,113.75 left after essential bills.