Trump's attendance at the G20 Summit: A boost for South Africa's international relations

International relations experts and economists have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that US President Donald Trump will attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, viewing it as a significant boost for South Africa’s global standing and economic prospects.

G20’s Relevance Secured

Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa, described Trump’s attendance as a pivotal moment for the G20. “The participation of the US President ensures the G20’s relevance as a forum for the world’s top leaders to engage informally, beyond the scope of the United Nations,” he said on Tuesday. “With Trump present, other heads of state will have little reason to abstain.” However, Thomashausen noted a challenge: South Africa’s commitment to enforcing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, which may prevent his attendance and limit discussions on the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Economic Implications for South Africa

Siyabonga Ntombela, a political analyst at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, pointed to the economic significance of Trump’s visit for South Africa-U.S. trade relations. “This signals to the over 600 US companies operating here that investing in South Africa retains the support of the U.S. administration, despite Trump’s recent tariff hikes, which some view as hostile to South Africa and other nations,” Ntombela said. He also pointed to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), noting that Trump’s attendance could reaffirm US commitment to the program. “However, it may also spark perceptions that South Africa is leaning away from BRICS neutrality, reflecting the complexities of global politics,” he added.