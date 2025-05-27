Trump's attendance at the G20 Summit: A boost for South Africa's international relations
International relations experts and economists have welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that US President Donald Trump will attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November.
International relations experts and economists have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that US President Donald Trump will attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, viewing it as a significant boost for South Africa’s global standing and economic prospects.
G20’s Relevance Secured
Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa, described Trump’s attendance as a pivotal moment for the G20. “The participation of the US President ensures the G20’s relevance as a forum for the world’s top leaders to engage informally, beyond the scope of the United Nations,” he said on Tuesday. “With Trump present, other heads of state will have little reason to abstain.” However, Thomashausen noted a challenge: South Africa’s commitment to enforcing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, which may prevent his attendance and limit discussions on the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Economic Implications for South Africa
Siyabonga Ntombela, a political analyst at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, pointed to the economic significance of Trump’s visit for South Africa-U.S. trade relations. “This signals to the over 600 US companies operating here that investing in South Africa retains the support of the U.S. administration, despite Trump’s recent tariff hikes, which some view as hostile to South Africa and other nations,” Ntombela said. He also pointed to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), noting that Trump’s attendance could reaffirm US commitment to the program. “However, it may also spark perceptions that South Africa is leaning away from BRICS neutrality, reflecting the complexities of global politics,” he added.
Diplomatic Opportunities
Zakhele Ndlovu, a lecturer in Political Studies and International Relations at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, suggested that South Africa’s renowned golf courses might have influenced Trump’s decision to attend. “This could indicate a softening of Trump’s hard-line stance, but South Africa must address his concerns before November to fully capitalise on this opportunity,” Ndlovu said.
Trade and Investment Prospects
North-West University Business School economist Professor Raymond Parsons underscored the importance of US-South Africa trade and investment ties. “President Ramaphosa’s recent meeting with Trump highlighted the economic focus of their discussions, raising the prospect of a new trade agreement to potentially replace AGOA,” Parsons noted.
With the US set to host the G20 in 2026, Trump’s attendance in Johannesburg could lay the groundwork for resetting diplomatic and economic relations, provided negotiations continue to ease existing tensions.
A Positive Shift
Waldo Krugell, an economics professor at North-West University, called the announcement a “significant turnaround” following Ramaphosa’s recent White House meeting with Trump. “While uncertainties around tariffs and AGOA’s future persist, this reflects a positive shift in US sentiment toward South Africa,” Krugell said.
Dawie Roodt, the chief economist at the Efficient Group, echoed this optimism. “The relationship between South Africa and the US, the world’s largest economy, appears to have improved after last week’s meeting,” he said. “This is great news, and we must build on this foundation to strengthen economic ties.”
