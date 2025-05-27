Ramaphosa heralds a new era of infrastructure development in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the Century City Conference Centre during the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa. Image: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa heralded a new era of infrastructure development in South Africa, describing it as the "flywheel" of economic growth and job creation during his address at the 2025 Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) in Cape Town on Monday. Ramaphosa outlined ambitious plans to leverage infrastructure to drive economic progress, reduce inequality, and position South Africa as a prime investment destination. "Infrastructure is fundamental to the development of our country," Ramaphosa said, saying it served as the backbone of economic growth and social progress.

"Good infrastructure will boost trade and will reduce the cost of doing business. This is essential as we open up to the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area. This will enable us to trade with ease with our sister countries on the continent, representing a market of 1.3 billion people." he said. He referred to the recently released Construction Book 2024/2025 by Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), which details 250 fully funded projects valued at over R238 billion. He said this marked a record for public investment in roads, energy, water, logistics, and social infrastructure, reversing a prolonged decline exacerbated by the Covis-19 pandemic. The symposium, held at Century City, showcased South Africa's commitment to transforming infrastructure development from plans to reality. Ramaphosa noted that public infrastructure spending is projected to exceed R1 trillion over the next three years, making it the fastest-growing budget item. However, he acknowledged the government's financial constraints, stressing the need for public-private partnerships (PPPs) to mobilise domestic and international capital. Reforms are underway to streamline PPP approvals for projects under R2 billion, reducing regulatory hurdles and enhancing investor confidence.