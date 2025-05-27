Ramaphosa heralds a new era of infrastructure development in South Africa
DEVELOPMENT
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the Century City Conference Centre during the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa.
Image: Supplied
President Cyril Ramaphosa heralded a new era of infrastructure development in South Africa, describing it as the "flywheel" of economic growth and job creation during his address at the 2025 Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) in Cape Town on Monday.
Ramaphosa outlined ambitious plans to leverage infrastructure to drive economic progress, reduce inequality, and position South Africa as a prime investment destination.
"Infrastructure is fundamental to the development of our country," Ramaphosa said, saying it served as the backbone of economic growth and social progress.
"Good infrastructure will boost trade and will reduce the cost of doing business. This is essential as we open up to the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area. This will enable us to trade with ease with our sister countries on the continent, representing a market of 1.3 billion people." he said.
He referred to the recently released Construction Book 2024/2025 by Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), which details 250 fully funded projects valued at over R238 billion. He said this marked a record for public investment in roads, energy, water, logistics, and social infrastructure, reversing a prolonged decline exacerbated by the Covis-19 pandemic.
The symposium, held at Century City, showcased South Africa's commitment to transforming infrastructure development from plans to reality. Ramaphosa noted that public infrastructure spending is projected to exceed R1 trillion over the next three years, making it the fastest-growing budget item. However, he acknowledged the government's financial constraints, stressing the need for public-private partnerships (PPPs) to mobilise domestic and international capital. Reforms are underway to streamline PPP approvals for projects under R2 billion, reducing regulatory hurdles and enhancing investor confidence.
Ramaphosa underscored ISA’s role as a "centre of excellence," expediting project approvals and mobilising financing. Since 2020, ISA has grown the capital value of Strategic Integrated Projects from R340bn to over R1.3 trillion, with projects spanning energy, water, transport, and digital infrastructure. Notable completions include the Hazelmere Dam in KwaZulu-Natal and the 100 MW Redstone Concentrated Solar Power Plant in the Northern Cape, which powers over 100,000 households annually.
The president also highlighted the Infrastructure Fund’s impact, packaging 26 blended finance projects worth R102 billion, de-risking investments for pension funds and banks. Additionally, the Leaders Forum at SIDSSA fosters collaboration among African infrastructure ministers, aligning policies to support the African Continental Free Trade Area and regional integration.
Ramaphosa called for infrastructure to be placed at the heart of South Africa's development agenda.
"We are moving from great ideas to executable plans and implementation," he said, expressing optimism for SIDSSA 2025’s outcomes in driving sustainable growth across the continent. Visit: www.businessreport.co.za
BUSINESS REPORT