Introducing Instagram teen accounts in SA: enhancing safety online

This initiative is part of Meta’s broader commitment to ensuring safe, private, and positive online experiences for teens across Africa.

In a significant step towards enhancing online safety for teenagers, Meta announced the launch of Teen Accounts on Instagram in South Africa.

This initiative is part of Meta’s broader commitment to ensuring safe, private, and positive online experiences for teens across Africa.

"As more South African teens join Instagram, it is crucial to prioritise their safety and privacy. Parents want to feel confident that their teens can use social media to connect with their friends and explore their interests, without having to worry about unsafe or inappropriate experiences. Teen Accounts were designed to better support parents, and give them peace of mind that their teens have the right protections in place," Meta said.