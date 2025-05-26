Golf's role in driving sports tourism and economy in South Africa

The tourism and hospitality sector have praised the sport of golf in boosting the economy and bringing international tourists to KZN and South Africa.

This comes after golfing legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen were invited as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's delegation to meet US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in Washington on Wednesday.

Rosemary Anderson, national chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa), said on Friday that golf was a powerful driver of tourism and hospitality, especially in South Africa where we boast some of the world’s most scenic and high-quality golf courses.

“From the Garden Route to the highveld, South Africa offers championship-standard courses at a fraction of the cost compared to those in Europe, North America or China,” Anderson said.

“This combination of affordability and excellence is an untapped opportunity in the international market, which could be better leveraged to grow inbound tourism. SA Tourism should be targeting this untapped market with vigour.”

Anderson added that sport tourism was a significant economic booster.

“It supports not only the direct sports venues but also stimulates broader travel spend - accommodation, dining, transport, and experiences. Golf, with its global appeal and affluent following, can contribute meaningfully to local economies, particularly in off-peak travel seasons, due to our wonderful weather in our country – golf is a year-round sport,” she said.

Anderson said it was frustrating that South Africa has not aggressively gone after the golf market to attract more tourists to the country.

“Golf is more than just a sport; it’s a global network that opens doors on many levels, including diplomacy. It was telling that during a recent diplomatic engagement at the White House, President Ramaphosa included South African golf legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen in his delegation - an astute move, as former President Trump is famously passionate about golf and its champions,” she said.

“This illustrates the soft power and universal appeal of golf. Promoting South Africa as a top-tier, yet affordable, golfing destination can position the country as a premier choice for leisure and business tourism alike.”

Umhlanga Tourism chairperson Jeannie Sarno said that sport tourism should always be a section in tourism to be calculated and considered.

“Especially golf. Durban has the perfect weather all year round, and it would be silly for us in tourism not to take full advantage of this and amongst other sports that could be looked into for future events,” Sarno said.

Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said that the KZN South Coast, which is known colloquially as ‘The Golf Coast’, was fortunate to have 11 quality golf courses, many of which offer a backdrop of the Indian Ocean set among stunning coastal forests.

“These are a major tourism attraction for visitors looking for a golf weekend getaway, or for those simply looking for a fun recreational activity while visiting this beautiful region,” he said.

Sibiya added that golf remained one of the world’s most popular sports and was a key strategy for business networking and engagement.

“The KZN South Coast is a top MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences, and events] destination, with our golf courses providing the perfect setting to host corporate days, fundraising events, and professional golf competitions such as The Wild Coast Classic, the Thursday Ladies Challenge Golf, and the South African Women's Masters.”

