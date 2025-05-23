Trump, Ramaphosa agreed to strengthen trade, South Africa says

US President Donald Trump hands papers to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Image: AFP

US President Donald Trump and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa agreed at talks in Washington to boost bilateral trade and investment, the South African presidency said on Thursday. Ramaphosa's visit to the United States to address tensions between the two nations had been "successful", it said in a statement. "Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties, increase investments for mutual benefit and forge collaboration in technological exchanges," the statement said.

The closed White House talks on Wednesday were preceded by a tense meeting, broadcast live, where Trump ambushed Ramaphosa by playing a video that he claimed proved genocide is being committed against white people in South Africa. The video, which contained several falsehoods and inaccuracies, was intended to back Trump's offer of "refuge" to persecuted white farmers, which has angered the South African government which disputes the allegations. Trump's administration this month granted refugee status to more than 50 white Afrikaners, despite the fact that it has effectively stopped taking asylum seekers from the rest of the world.

Ties between the two nations nosedived after Trump took office in January, with the US leader threatening high trade tariffs and expelling the South African ambassador. But the South African presidency statement said that after the talks, Ramaphosa "welcomed the expected commencement of trade talks between South Africa and the United States through their respective trade negotiations teams". Securing trade ties with the United States was a priority for Ramaphosa. The United States is South Africa's second-largest trading partner behind China.

Trump's sweeping trade tariffs announced in April, and then paused for 90 days, included a levy of 31 percent on South African imports which some industries say could result in massive layoffs. Worsening relationship Trump's administration has torn into a series of policies in South Africa since the US president began his second term.

It has slammed South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, cut foreign aid, and expelled Pretoria's ambassador after he criticised Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Trump has also hit out at a South African land reform bill that he claims will allow the government to seize white-owned farmland without compensation, which the South African government says is incorrect. "The visit focused on addressing issues that have been a source of diplomatic tensions over the recent months and reframing bilateral economic and trade relations," the South African presidency said.

"Ramaphosa looks forward to an outcome that will deliver enhanced trade and ensure shared prosperity for both nations," it said. The South African president was accompanied at the meeting by four ministers including John Steenhuisen, who heads the agriculture portfolio and is leader of the pro-business Democratic Alliance, a major party in the government of national unity. Also in his delegation were professional golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, as well as South Africa's richest businessman Johann Rupert, which pleased Trump who asked for their input about the situation in South Africa.

As tensions rose over the past months, Trump has hinted he would not attend the summit in South Africa in November of the Group of 20 leading economies. Ramaphosa said after the White House meeting that he expected the US leader would be there. South Africa is also expected to offer Trump's South African-born ally Elon Musk a deal to operate his Starlink satellite internet network in the country.