South African Tourism celebrates economic Impact of Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025

South African Tourism hails Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 held in Durban last week as a huge economic boost. SA Tourism said that the projected economic benefits spurred by Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, from event infrastructure and logistics to accommodation, restaurants, and local transport services, have been significant. “The direct economic impact of Africa’s Travel Indaba on Durban’s GDP is estimated at R574-million, with direct spending totalling more than R232-million, highlighting the substantial economic benefits.”

SA Tourism added that the event created over 2,000 jobs, particularly for the youth and local communities, with an anticipated household income contribution exceeding R140 million. “Current figures (still to be audited) indicate that Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, themed ‘Unlimited Africa’, hosted more than 9,990 attendees, marking an impressive 7.7% increase compared to 9,280 delegates that attended in 2024, with over 24,500 quality meetings held.” SA Tourism said that 1,348 exhibitors and 1,037 buyers attended the event, with both exhibitor and international buyer numbers being the highest recorded in the past four years.

“A total of 27 African countries participated, including new entrants from Chad, St Helena, and Burkina Faso. Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 was officially opened by His Excellency Paul Mashatile, South Africa’s Deputy President, and the Honourable Patricia de Lille, South Africa’s Minister of Tourism.” SA Tourism said that Thembisile Sehloho, Chief Marketing Officer of South African Tourism, together with Sibusiso Gumbi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of KwaZulu-Natal Tourism & Film Authority; Winile Mntungwa, Deputy Head of Durban Tourism; and Sandile Makhanya, Acting Marketing & Communications Executive of Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), addressed the media at the wrap-up of Africa Travel Indaba 2025 on 15 May. Sehloho said that they are exceptionally proud to have once again delivered the premier showcase of the African continent’s diverse tourism products and experiences.

“This year, we cemented Africa’s Travel Indaba’s position as a proudly Pan African event with a notable increase in the number of African countries participating. This success is a direct result of powerful collaboration with all our partners. The significant enthusiasm and business conducted reflect the robust growth and immense potential of the African tourism sector under the banner of ‘Unlimited Africa.’” Gumbi said that he welcomed the enduring partnership between South African Tourism, KwaZulu-Natal Tourism & Film Authority, the City of Durban, and the Durban ICC. “I am pleased to say that KwaZulu-Natal has successfully hosted Africa’s Travel Indaba again, achieving a record number of delegates, international buyers, and airlines this year. As Tourism KwaZulu-Natal and Film Authority, we supported 26 emerging tourism businesses who exhibited at our stand and had the opportunity to network with buyers from across Africa.”

Gumbi added that the authority signed key Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with eSwatini Tourism and Maloti-Drakensberg Transfrontier Conservation Area Joint Marketing Agreement. “This is part of the organisation’s programmes to grow the Africa market for KwaZulu-Natal. They also had key engagements with several strategic partners such as Club Med and some airlines that will help grow their footprint globally.” Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, reiterated the ambitious targets of the Department’s five-year Tourism Growth Partnership Plan.