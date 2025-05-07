Building digital trust with a deskless workforce

Traditional approaches are increasingly falling short, particularly for remote and mobile workforces. Image: File.

Trust shapes every part of the employee experience, from engagement to performance. For companies managing large deskless teams, building trust means overcoming barriers of distance, limited communication, and outdated HR systems. Traditional approaches are increasingly falling short, particularly for remote and mobile workforces.

Companies are turning to automation to close the gap. “This is not to replace human connection,” Caroline van der Merwe, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Jem HR said. “It’s to make everyday tasks like checking your payslip, applying for leave, or getting company updates quick and straightforward, especially for employees working outside traditional office environments. These are usually the people least supported by conventional HR systems,” van der Merwe added.

Jem, a South African HR technology company, delivers leave management, payslip access, financial services and benefits through WhatsApp. The approach meets employees where they are – on their phones – rather than expecting them to log onto systems they may never use. It’s a model gaining traction globally. Research shows that 80 percent of the world’s workforce is now deskless, yet just 1 percent of business software spending is focused on solutions for this group. The mismatch is forcing companies to rethink how they support, engage and retain their people.

Clear systems build trust Automation can sometimes feel like a threat. Even when the aim is to support workers, organisations need to be clear about why systems are changing. Simple explanations — such as who can access employee data or how payslip information is handled — go a long way towards building trust. Workers are far more likely to trust organisations when they understand how systems work. Leave management is a clear example. In many companies, applying for leave still means navigating confusing paperwork, inconsistent approvals, and unanswered queries. Digital systems give employees instant access to their leave balances, an easy way to submit requests, and visibility into approval timelines.

The results are tangible. Research shows that employees in high-trust organisations are significantly more productive, more engaged, less stressed, and report greater overall satisfaction with their lives. Removing admin friction Repetitive admin tasks wear down trust over time. When employees are stuck chasing paperwork, they see inefficiency and unfairness. Automation removes these barriers, allowing workers to focus on the jobs they were hired to do.

Seventy percent of workers say they value automation when it helps them focus on meaningful work. In deskless environments, fewer admin frustrations mean less friction across the organisation. Employees can complete tasks like booking leave, accessing payslips, or updating personal details quickly and easily, without unnecessary steps or delays. It’s a small change with a big impact. However, one of the most common mistakes companies make is imposing new systems without involving the people who have to use them. “When employees are consulted, there’s a notable increase in trust and adoption,” says Van der Merwe. “It’s a simple principle: people support what they help build.” She advises employers to pilot new tools with small groups, gather real-world feedback, and refine systems before rolling them out at scale. This helps avoid costly failures when new tools are ignored or resisted.

Small things matter most Automation also enables smarter personalisation, such as delivering targeted messages based on real activity. A worker who has not taken leave in months is a burnout risk, and in many frontline jobs, that is a safety concern. That worker could receive a reminder to take some time off. Someone consistently working long hours might be nudged towards available wellness benefits. “Small personal recognitions matter,” says Van der Merwe. “In industries where turnover is high and margins are thin, feeling seen and supported can tip the balance between staying or leaving.” For remote workers, who rarely interact with HR in person, reliable mobile systems are critical.