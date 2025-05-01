Transforming challenges into opportunities: How innovative tech solutions are key to narrowing Africa’s digital divide

It’s essential that stakeholders in Africa’s technology landscape actively deliver solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges. Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixbabay

As South Africa takes on the critical global role of G20 presidency for 2025, the country has identified four key areas of focus: strengthening disaster resilience and response; ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries; mobilising finance for a just energy transition; and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development. Underpinning all these is an acknowledged need for advanced, innovative technology solutions that provide the platforms and channels to achieve these ambitious goals. In light of this, it’s essential that stakeholders in Africa’s technology landscape actively deliver solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges. But it’s not simply about solutions; it’s about understanding the dynamics of a continent whose countries have vastly differing degrees of digital sophistication. Bridging this digital divide needs solutions at all levels – the digital infrastructure that enables people to access the internet, empowered communities with the skills needed to leverage technology solutions, and businesses able to harness the digital solutions that will help them contribute to their local economies.

What happens if we ignore the digital divide ? The ramifications of not implementing measures to bridge the digital divide are immense. Not having access to digital opportunities in a world where technology is advancing so rapidly could lead to an ever-increasing chasm that could potentially not be bridged at all. Economically speaking, digital access and literacy have many benefits. They result in individuals who actively contribute to a country’s fiscus, create employment opportunities, and enable access to digital health, medicine, and educational resources.

While this seems like a massive undertaking, the reality is that it doesn’t all have to be done at once. Access to the connectivity that forms the basis of all digital interactions represents an enormous step in the right direction. For instance, Cassava Technologies’ 110,000km of fibre network across Africa, along with collaborations to provide satellite coverage to harder-to-access regions, brings digital technologies directly to individuals, communities, and businesses across the continent. It’s about opening up opportunities and giving purpose to people and then providing them with the tools to leverage those opportunities.

Data – the world’s new currency Once connectivity, data access and platforms are available, it becomes about extracting the value of systems, applications and solutions, whilst in parallel protecting and optimising that data at all costs. It’s essentially about managing the ‘three Vs’ of data – volume, velocity, and variety.

This means having access to robust cyber security, cloud and data centre storage solutions that allow users to transact and fully appreciate the benefits of digital technologies without worrying about the integrity or safety of their data. From large financial services institutions that need failsafe security solutions for high-value and high-volume transactions to small businesses seeking digital payment options, data security is non-negotiable. Efficiency, ease of use, and affordability are other key considerations in bridging Africa’s digital divide.

Digital solutions need to be as accessible to a user in a rural area as they are to a large multinational in an urban centre. These are the building blocks of a digitally connected ecosystem – economy, society, country, continent and globe. Why holistic technology solutions are important While connectivity provides a solid framework and opens access to additional value-added services, technology solutions should be able to build on one another to create a holistic, turnkey solution.

At Cassava, we take a unified approach, aiming to provide technology solutions that address multiple needs simultaneously. For instance, we address connectivity, security, storage capacity and fintech solutions through advanced, flexible and affordable solutions, provided in partnership with some of the world’s leading OEMs and hyperscalers like Google, AWS, and Microsoft. A wide geographical spread of data centres across the continent allows for compliance within country regulations, especially data sovereignty, plus secure data storage that is accessible as needed.

As Africa’s digital transformation journey evolves, so does the sophistication of cyber criminals seeking to maliciously benefit. It goes without saying that securing both systems and data is of paramount importance, making a dedicated cyber security solution essential for any business. Lastly, organisations that aren’t harnessing artificial intelligence will, quite simply, be left behind. With a dedicated focus on innovative AI product sets, Cassava is a leader in this field in Africa, with AI integration into its data centres powered by GPU compute capability.

This is enhanced through the AI Factory use cases across all industries to practically extract the value, whether it be efficiency harvesting, revenue growth, analytical insights, or others. Proactively seeking solutions When it comes to bridging Africa’s digital divide, the continent is not without its challenges regarding the effective use of technology. Collaborative efforts through the establishment and enhancement of ecosystems, like the G20, between governments, the private sector, and other stakeholders are needed to transform these into opportunities. The fact that leading technology companies like Cassava are proactively shaping themselves to meet these unique challenges and turn them into opportunities for the continent’s entrepreneurs, communities, and large organisations, speaks volumes.

Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies, South Africa and Botswana Image: Supplied.